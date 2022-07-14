BPSU head threatens industrial action 

Labelling the Davis administration “a lot of talk but no action”, Bahamas Public Service Union President Kimsley Ferguson yesterday threatened industrial action on behalf of employees at the Airport Authority and the Princess Margaret Hospital should several outstanding industrial agreements not be completed.

Ferguson, who is also vice president of the newly-formed Bahamas National Alliance Trade Union Congress (BNATUC) umbrella union, said once the Friday deadline is passed, “Everywhere that there are people that we bargain for, we are going to collect ourselves.”

Ferguson said he is not impressed with the Davis administration’s performance with regard to labor thus far.

“The most that I can say is that we are able to talk to them,” he said.

“We are able to have discussions, but we are not able to get the resolution that we are looking for. In my view, there’s too much talk and no action. That’s my summation.”

Agreements

Regarding the outstanding industrial agreements for the public service, the government has presented a counter-proposal, which Ferguson said does not cover two years still covered under the agreement that is still in place.

“They presented us a three-year agreement, wanting us to disregard the one that we had already started negotiating prior to Hurricane Dorian,” he said.

“They do not want to give any form of compensation for the years that would have already passed [under the current agreement] and the retroactive payments that would have been due over the period of those years,” he said.

“We sent back a counter-proposal indicating what we thought was feasible and the financial secretary – I probably need to call him the minister of finance, Simon Wilson – decided that that was unacceptable and that this was the final counter-proposal that they are going to give. So, I sent a message to the prime minister and I’m waiting to see him sometime [on Thursday].

“We have two agreements that have been outstanding for some time: Airport Authority and Public Hospitals Authority (PHA). [They] have been completed, agreed to, [and a] finalized draft went through the committee stage and passed [and] went to the board and was approved. For whatever reason, we are unable to sign off on them. We are concerned.”

He added, “If it’s necessary for there to be a disruption in service so the people could get their money, then I’m going to disrupt the service.”

Ferguson reported that the dates in the agreement for staff at the Airport Authority needed to be changed and the entire industrial agreement resubmitted because it had expired due to the length of time taken completing negotiations. He said he was concerned that if the resubmitted deal is not accepted, signed and registered before September 2023, it would expire for a second time.

He added that a draft industrial agreement had been submitted to the University of The Bahamas in 2019.