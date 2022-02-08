Brace for food price increases

Super Value’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Debra Symonette yesterday urged Bahamians to budget their money and brace for price increases on grocery items.

Symonette said the price increases brought on by supply chain issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with the 10 percent increase in value-added tax (VAT) on breadbasket items, present a double “whammy” for some shoppers.

According to the CFO, Super Value’s suppliers have already increased prices two and three times in some cases and this is expected to continue.

“Unfortunately, I cannot offer you any hope that there will be relief in the near future, because everything is really crazy right now and I do believe that this is going to continue for a while,” said Symonette.

“We’re experiencing a lot of price hikes ourselves. The suppliers are hitting us with price hikes every day, so, in certain cases, we have no choice but to pass it on to the consumer. We’ve tried our best to hold off on price hikes as best we could for as long as we could by buying ahead at the lower prices but, once these supplies have been depleted, we’re going to have to pass on the higher prices that are being passed on to us.

“There was a 10 percent VAT increase on breadbasket items, coupled with the inflation that has presented itself lately. It is a double whammy. It is a worldwide thing.”

She urged customers not to look at the price increases as a “Super Value issue”, but to understand that the inflation is global.

“We are trying our best and giving you the best prices on certain items,” Symonette said.

She added that producers and shippers continue to have difficulties with labor shortages, factory shutdowns, trucker shortages and shipping issues, all due to the pandemic.

Symonette said in some cases, all of these issues affect suppliers, driving up the costs of the products they produce, leaving the end user, the customer, grimacing at items on the shelf.

“We’re seeing some crazy, crazy stuff,” she said.

“Consumers should be prepared. Budget your money and make it stretch as far as it can. There is nothing we can do; we just have to fall in line.”

In its “Monthly Economic and Financial Developments” report for December 2021, which was released on January 31, the Central Bank of The Bahamas said though remaining somewhat contained, inflationary pressures are anticipated to firm, as a result of the uptick in international oil prices and rising costs in the imported goods from the United States.

Many societies have been grappling with increased food prices.

In a report earlier this month, titled, “Global food prices rise in January”, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations said, “The gauge for world food prices went up in January, largely catalyzed by supply-side constraints for vegetable oils.”

And the World Economic Forum said in late-December, inflation is pushing up the prices of essential goods such as food, transport and utilities.

It said more than two-thirds of people around the world were feeling the squeeze.

“As the cost of living rises, the poorest in society are suffering most,” the World Economic Forum said.

“Experts say the price of oil is a major driver of inflation because it is used to make and deliver goods.

“But shortages of raw materials and finished products caused by the economic recovery after lockdowns have also been blamed.”

Here at home, the Davis administration has said the reduction in VAT from 12 percent to 10 percent was designed to take the burden off the most vulnerable, even though VAT has been placed on breadbasket items, which were previously VAT-free.

Though “modest”, the government described the cut in VAT as “important relief”.

“With the reduction in the VAT rate, we are eliminating the zero-rating under VAT on a variety of items,” Prime Minister Philip Davis said last October.

“Price controls are in place to ensure breadbasket items will be fairly priced. The VAT exemption for electricity bills and the special economic zones are untouched.”

The change took effect at the start of this year.