Funeral Service

for

Brad Alec Rolle,47

of Seabreeze Boulevard will be held at Remnant Tabernacle, Carmichael Road on Saturday 3rd September, 2022 11:00 a.m. Officiating will be Pastor Melvin A. Grant and assisted by other Ministers of the Gospel. Internment

Southern Cemetery Cowpen and Spikenard Roads Nassau, Bahamas.

Left to cherish the memories that he lived: His loving wife: Florence D. Rolle, Daughters: Victoria and Brooklyn, Step Sons: Christonio and Corderro Young, Adopted Daughters: Theodora Burrows, Martine Laing and Crystal McPhee, Sister: Bonnie Rolle, Grandchildren: Christoni Jennings, Christanique Young, Christonio Young Jr, Corderro Young Jr, Skyla Young, Evan Mootoo, Neveah Khan, Kyson Mcphee and Melody Mcphee, Adopted Grandchildren: Marvinthea Frazer and Javan Johnson, Daughters-in-law: Roynel Young and Sarah McPhee, Nieces and Nephews: Rodreco Taylor, Jasandra Curry and Jermaine Curry, Jayda, Javano Forbes, Aunt: Rosemarie Major, Uncles: Alvin King, Charles King, Tom King, Godchild: Shonell Campbell, Many Relatives and friends including The King Family, The Stubbs Family, The Miller Family, Lillis McPhee and Family, The Major Family, The Smith Family, Ulrick and Cindy Bowe and Family, Dwayne Delancy and The Hog Nation Group, Jermaine Canscino and Family, Francis and Latoya Thompson and Family, Heather Green and Family, Jason and Vandrea Glinton and Family, Francis and Latoya Thompson and Family, Heather Green and Family, Arlene Nash Ferguson and Family, G. Romer and Family, Joyce Humes, Paul, Joycelyn Tucker and Family, Alvin and Sean Thurston and Family, The Rahming Family, ICU and Tean from PMH, BWF Cylinder Department and Staff, Augusto and Family, POW, Sabrina, Paul and Kenroy Brown and Family, Sundae Cooper and Family, Dr Duane Sands and Family, Ms. Hart and The executive Board (FMN), Clara Edgecombe, The Remnant Tabernacle of Praise, The Vision of Hope Family and many others too numerous to mention.

Viewing will be held at St. Ambrose Funeral Home, #34 Arundel Street, New Providence, Bahamas on Thursday, 1st September – Friday, 2nd September, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. and on Saturday, 3rd September, 2022 at Remnant Tabernacle, Carmichael Road from 10:00 a.m until service time.