Death Notice

For

Brad Alec Rolle,47

A resident of Seabreeze Blvd died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Sunday 7th August,2022

He is predeceased by both parents Peter & Daisy Rolle

Memories of Brad will linger in the hearts of his loving wife:Florence Rolle, Children,Victoria Rolle ,Brooklyn Rolle, 3 stepsons:Christonio & Cordero Young, & Crystal Mcphee, 9 grandchildren Sister:Bonnie Rolle ,1adopted daughter ,2 nephews 1 niece Aunt: Marie, Uncles Dormy king, Abba king, And Tom king along with a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements are being finalized and funeral announcements will be announced at a later date.

May his soul rest in eternal peace.