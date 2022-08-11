Obituaries

Brad Alec Rolle

Death Notice 

For

Brad Alec Rolle,47

A resident of Seabreeze  Blvd died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Sunday 7th August,2022

He is predeceased by both parents  Peter & Daisy Rolle 

Memories of Brad will linger in the hearts of his loving wife:Florence  Rolle, Children,Victoria Rolle ,Brooklyn Rolle, 3 stepsons:Christonio & Cordero Young, & Crystal  Mcphee, 9 grandchildren  Sister:Bonnie Rolle ,1adopted daughter ,2 nephews  1 niece Aunt: Marie, Uncles Dormy king, Abba king, And Tom king along with a host of other relatives and friends. 

Funeral arrangements are being finalized and funeral announcements will be announced at a later date. 

May his soul rest in eternal peace. 

