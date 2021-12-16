Graveside Funeral Service for the late BRADFORD PINDER JR. age 63 years of Holmes Rock, Grand Bahama will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Holmes Rock Public Cemetery. Officiating will be Rev. Nothing Edmund Monroe, assisted by Minister Tanya Monroe.

.

He is survived by his sisters: Laurana Ritchie and Sandra Dean; brothers: Vincent “Harry” and Herbert Pinder Sr.; nieces: Laura Ritchie, Herbianna Pinder, Leona Williams, Sophia and Shinique Dean; nephews: Wilmore III, John and Barrington Ritchie (Melody) and Herbert Pinder Jr.; grandnephews: Daveion Lewis, Wilmore IV and Justin Ritchie; uncles: Rev’d Ezra Russell and Albert Pinder; aunts: Myrtle Rolle, Elder Elsie “Linda” and Ann Russell; cousins: Pamas and Wellington Vincent, Elizabeth Fischbacher, Lavern Weech (Michael), Andrea Najman, Ricardo, Sgt. 1203 Keith, Marilyn, Monique, Kim, Floyd, Arnold, Denise, Jessica, Arlington Jr., Philmore (Pat), Charles (Kendra), Marsha, Kimberly, Robert (Linda), Rosanell and Cheryl Russell, Carolee Pinder (Lenwood), Katena Williams (Okell), Danny Sr. (Gizelle) and Kendal Smith, Melissa (Jansen), Arthur, Elverna, Earl Rolle Jr (Penelope), Sonia Mackey (JR) Nicole, Tyrone, Sterling, Cephas Jr., Deon (Marleia), Greg, Ashton, Debbie, Jason, Shawn, Donelle and Denisha Pinder, Natasha Tatem, Tiffany Darling, Vanessa Brown, Helen Nixon (Bradley), Lamardo King (Magan) Dania, Laura, Tunch and Raven Martin, Jayden “Miracle” Parker, Lawanda Rolle, Jayda Mackey, Darren, Darryl and Precious Butler, Veleka Vincent, Daniel, Danny Jr. and Dante Smith, Rochelle, Loushell and Lewis Stuart Jr., Denaldo Butler (Jillian), Wallicia (Hubert Jr.), Tremell and Tyler Williams, Ashton Grant, Tempesst Weech, Peter Jr., Petrano, Nevar Womarko, Floyd Russell Jr., Latesia, Kai, Karrington, Kartier, Charles Jr. and Chaz Russell, Lathora (Dewitt), Omeisha Manuel, Aaliyah Vilburn, K’Shon Gibson, Malique Stuart, Lenardo Pinder, Raven, Benjamin and Braham Najman, Rev. Rodney Jr. (Monique) Romeo, Avalon (Teneil), Travis and Travere Kelly, Helena Stubbs (Arthur) Desiree Tynes (Trinard), Antoine McKenzie, Renea Rutherford, Hattiemae, Bowlene, Lillian, Jarslyn, Shanna, Renencha, Gershom (Shavonya), Godfrey, Mark and Marvin Rolle, Saundramae Saunders, Jeanette Parker (Walter Jr.), Elgiva, Bernice, Horatio (Ludell), Charles (Phyllis), Emmanuel (Portia) and Wendy Stuart (Leon), Ericka McIntosh, Joyann Stuart-McIntosh, Beverly Sands, Daphne Neely (Ian), Lana McIntosh, Gary, Maureen, Asa Jr. and Marva Jones, Christie Hall (Leonardo), Lewis Stuart Sr., Jennifer Parker (Edward), Melly Carroll, Remelda Martin, Andrew Stuart, Rufus Sr, Cleveland, Drexel, Lena and Christopher Russell, Antoinette Hepburn, Tyrone, Walter III, Bruno, Tamara and Navarro Parker, Vanessa Romer (Leslie), Grieco and Jamaal Rolle, Laquel, Altomique, Calandra, Ivy, Gelisa, Dalton, Ashanti, Charles Jr., Philandra, Rashawn Campbell, Brinique Taylor (Rashad), Keajah Nixon, and William Seymour, Kylah Williams and Chase Simmons; and a host of otherrelatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Viewing will be held at Russell’s and Pinder’s Funeral Home, Eight Mile Rock on Friday, December 17, 2021 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.