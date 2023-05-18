Funeral Service for the late Bradley Allen aged 70of Brighton Road off Perpall Tract will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday 19th May, 2023 at Macedonia Baptist Church, Bernard Road, Fox Hill. Officiating will be Rev’d Dr. Hartman A. Nixon assisted by other ministers of the gospel. Interment will follow in the Church’s cemetery, Bernard Road, Fox Hill.

Left to cherish Bradley’s memories are his Children: Denise Allen-Pinder (Terrance), Lakeisha Brice, Demeich & Stefan Allen; Grandchildren: Alicia Allen, Alexis Pinder, Demertia Allen; Brothers: Stanley, Jr. & Eris Lightbourne, Mark Davis (Linda) [Arlington, TX]; Sisters: Maria Ferguson, Terry Demeritte, Eugenie Smith, Portia Jones (Roy) [Arlington, TX], Bonnie Williams [Mansfield, TX], Renee Davis [Baltimore, MD]; Aunt: Vaneka Thompson; Nephews: Lamonte & Quintin (Cam) Demeritte; Nieces: Adonna Thornton (Portia) [Arlington, TX], Candida, Dr. Sherelle & Shenique Ferguson, Regaina Demeritte (Quetelle) [Chicago, IL], Erissa Lightbourne (Essence), Tapedera Smith, Viola Smith-Mackey (Sheldon), Erinique Lightbourne (D’Shawn), Deshah Lightbourne, Nesta Streeter, Erin Lightbourne, Standinka Stuart; Cousins: Evangelist Shirley Williamson (Renaldo & Sherise), Laura Curry (Jestina), Andre Dames, Candris Outten & Family, Sherry Albury & Family, Sterling Nottage, Santina Nottage, Jacquelyn Nottage, Ronesto & Helena Riley, Stacey Neely & Family, Ken & Kayla Thompson, Natika Thompson, Asst. Commissioner RBPF – Zhivargo Dames, Tony Dames Jr., Sheena, Sherneal, Barry, Elvardo & Cordell Thompson, Ricardo, Marva, Vincent & Marlon Thompson, Donald Ramsey (Linda) [Arlington, TX], David & Paget Collins & Family [Ft. Lauderdale, FL], Methreann Johnson & Family [Ft. Lauderdale, FL]; Close Friends: Clemont Edgecombe, Clinton & Myrtle McCartney, Basil & Carolyn Longley, Bernard & Gwen Martinborough, Travaughn & Cherelle Neely, Roosevelt & Patricia McKenzie, Erica Ingraham, Antoine & Dr. Cheree Thompson, Sedrid Ferguson, Gregory Culmer, Koed Smith, Linda Ford, Sgt. Ricardo Neily, Rick & Vicki Collie, Sonia & Luke Morris, Ms. Lightbourne, Arthur Chase, Sunny Haven, Spy Rolle, Big O Davis, The Mitchell Family; Other Relatives and Friends: Blanche Moss-Allen, The Brice Family including Carl & Ruth Brice and John & Pamela Brice, Angela Tynes & Family, Victor and Ruth Lightbourne, Francis Johnson, Deloris Lightbourne, Dr. John Johnson, Donna Storr & Family, Chris Munnings & Family, Fred Ramsey & Family, Elvis Macilin, Clarence Williams, Travis Dehorney, Wayne Bullard, Lester McDonald Jr., Earl Sims, Nyon Douglas, The Curtis Family, Anaisha Poitier (Ramon), Anthony Kikivarakis (Shara), Brunette Fortune, Van Diah, Mt. Olive Baptist Church [Arlington, TX], Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church [Hollywood, FL], BTC Retiree Association, The Perpall Tract Community, The Fox Hill Community, The Management & Staff of Commonwealth Bank, The Management & Staff of Bahamas Welding & Fire, The Management & Staff of RBC Capital Markets.

May His Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44a Nassau Street on Thursday (TODAY) 18th May, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and at the church on Friday 19th May, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until service time.