Obituaries

Bradley Lincoln Bosfield

Death notice

Bradley Lincoln Bosfield, age 60 of Regency Park and Coral Springs, Fla., died on Sunday, April 10th, 2022.

He is survived by his wife, Dornell; two daughters, Dalicia and Nyiah Bosfield, mother, Caroline Levarity; 4 sisters: Lynette Russell, Sharon Lockhart, Albertha Adderley and Karen Leadon; 4 brothers: Lionel Levarity, Anthony, Clement and Phillip Bosfield, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements are being finalized and will be held in Coral Springs, Florida at a later date.

