Death notice

Bradley Lincoln Bosfield, age 60 of Regency Park and Coral Springs, Fla., died on Sunday, April 10th, 2022.

He is survived by his wife, Dornell; two daughters, Dalicia and Nyiah Bosfield, mother, Caroline Levarity; 4 sisters: Lynette Russell, Sharon Lockhart, Albertha Adderley and Karen Leadon; 4 brothers: Lionel Levarity, Anthony, Clement and Phillip Bosfield, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements are being finalized and will be held in Coral Springs, Florida at a later date.