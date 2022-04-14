Bradley Lincoln Bosfield

Age: 60

of Regency Park, Nassau and Coral Springs, Florida

died on Sunday, April 10th, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Dornell; two daughters, Dalicia and Nyiah Bosfield, mother, Caroline Levarity; 4 sisters: Lynette Russell, Sharon Lockhart, Albertha Adderley and Karen Leadon; 4 brothers: Lionel Levarity, Anthony, Clement and Phillip Bosfield, and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Funeral arrangements are being finalized and will be held in Coral Springs, Florida at a later date.