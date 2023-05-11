Funeral Service for the late Illustrious Brother Past Grand Master 33◦, Bradley Marcine Deno Smith aged 59of Shrimp Road will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday 13th May, 2023 at Holy Cross Anglican Church, Highbury Park. Officiating will be The Rev’d. Canon Peter Scott, Rector. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Gardens Cemetery, Soldier Road.

Left to cherish the memories of Bradley’s life are his Wife: Indira; Sons: Bradley (Shakantala), Branardo, Bradrico; Daughter: Bratisha; Grandchildren: Nariah, A’marah; Keon; Parents: Duke and Lillian Smith; Brothers: Clayton (Muriel), Shawn (Nekeisha), Dion (Rosie); Brothers-in-law: Drexel Neymour, Garland Cooper; Sisters-in-Law: Cheryl Miller, Anita Smith, Tassie Smith, Tonya Williams; Nephews: Chris (Nitu), Dionte (Alissa), Xavier (Ronnisha), Clayton, Akil, Jayden, Dion Jr., Jamaal, Valentino, Renaldo, Mikhail, Charles Jr, Gerad, Deangelo, Wesley, Darren; Nieces: Xhanaya, Isabel, Chelsea, Aubrie, Nikita, Welisha, Robyn, Darnise, Darrel, Yolanda, Ashley, Tanika, Tanishka, Taniska, Darenique, Diamond; Uncles: Obediah, Philip, Clement (Ann) Smith; Joe (Barbara) Thompson; Aunts: Sylvia Scriven, Sonia (Bill) Rhoden, Margaret Smith, Debbie Smith; Dr Angela Archer, Agnes Rolle, Renee Thompson, Winifred Ferguson; Cousins: Shantell, Vaughn, Juanita, Carol (Livingstone), Cherie, Barry, Patrice (Elliott), John (Dianna), Paul (Shellon), Jacqueline, Kevin, Karen (Ron), Keva (Earl), Jewel, Mia, Emile, Patrick (Terry), Charlicia, Dario, Tiffany (Carlton), Timothy, Phillip, Elena, Prinze, Clement-Jamaal, Clement-Rory (Krystal), Copeland, Niko, Brittany (Ryan), Caren, Ramon, Iran, Sloan, Eustacia, Anastacia, Ashley, Valentino; Esther (Mike) McCray, Suzette (Anthony) Thomas, Deborah Albury, Stephanie (Wes) Ford, Sherryann (Alex) Laing, Andre (Gillian) Moss, Patricia Hutchinson, Reuben (Keisha) Thompson, Remy (Gornica) Thompson, Darcell Bodie, Anthony, Anthon, Antonio, Trent Thomas, Dietrich Glinton, Khia and Christopher McCray, Janae, Jerry, Danielle Albury, Wesney and John Ford, Annon and Shanier Hutchinson, Ilene Sweeting, Myrlon King; Extended Family & Friends: Miller Family of Miller’s Long Island including Beverley Taylor, Prudence Morris, Sharon Wrinkle, Sylvia Moree, Burnetta Simms, Patricia Miller, Roslyn Sumner; families of the Late Rowena, Rosanna, Francis, George, James, Albert and Emily Smith of O’Neals Long Island, families of the late Alpheus and Alice Wells of Alligator Bay, Long island; Steven Curry, Steven Knowles, Lionel Davis, Richie Knowles, Chickie Cargill, Berkley, Dennis Darling, Ivan Francis, Tyrone Bootle, Elrick McKinney, Smokey Bones, Brother Taylor, Carlos Duvalier; Cherolyn Moss, St. John’s College Class of 1981; Holy Cross Anglican Church family, especially Anglican Church Men and Maintenance Committee; Modern Free and Accepted Masons; Ruthie (Max) Adderley, Mona Leary, Bonnie and Earla, Lynn Ferguson, Bertha Culmer, Evelyn, Deloris and Rt. Hon. Hubert Ingraham, Claudette Gibson, Gean Saunders, Tanya, Shelly, Eva Hilton, Sandra Cunningham, Betty Hall, Rosline and Val Johnson, Gwen Turner, Diana Rolle, Nin Thompson, Dereck Rahming, Geralene Smith, Agnes Miller and Tasha, Melonie Roach, Rev Marie Hepburn, Bridgette (Aubry) Sherman, Roscoe and Debbie Darville, William Adderley, Duney Smith, Oscar and Sonia Saunders, Janet Dickinson, Louise Adderley, Johnny, James, Lynton, Preslene Miller, Thelma Major, Linda McDonald, Michael Major, Prescola (Rev Heuter) Rolle, Sherry Fox Neely, Rudolph Minnis, Stanley (Erlene) Adderley, Romell and Janell Rolle, Denice Cartwright, Edwin Taylor, Vicky Moss, Jackie McKinney, Sarah Williamson, Paula Holder, Sterlin and Elaine Cleare, Clarice Gibson, Philip and Nicole Gray, Mr and Mrs Mike Adderley, Karen Braynen, Pat Reed, Katrina Williams, Lenetta Cartwright, Gene Bethel, Sister Young, Shelly and Beverley Archer, Rt Rev Laish (Joanne) Boyd, Canon Peter Scott, Canon Norman (Wendy) Lightbourne, Rev Fr Richard Wood, Patrick and Eula Edwards, Mr. and Mrs Douglas, Ray and Camella Saunders, Hazel Jupp, Shakia Adderley, Tex and Denise Cartwright, May Curry, Pat and Andrew Reid, Clarice Virgil, Sis Nelson Smith, Pamela Chandler and family.

May His Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44a Nassau Street on Friday 12th May, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and at the church on Saturday 13th May, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. until service time.