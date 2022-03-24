Graveside service for Bradley Rolle Sr., 61 yrs., a resident of Faith Avenue & formerly of Old Bight, Cat Island, will be held at Southern Cemetery, Cowpen & Spikenard Roads, on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Officiating will be Pastor Derek Feaste.

Left to carry on his legacy and cherish his memories are his: Life Partner, Confidant and Friend: Lillian Knowles; Sons: Bradley Jr. & Kentonio Rolle and Deno Dawkins Sr.; Daughters: Shacavia Rolle, and Lekeria Rolle-Walker ; Stepchildren: Gwendolyn (Ron Culmer, Tracy & Keno McKenzie, and Virginia Brice; Grandchildren: Christina Lesbott, Benjamin Johnson, Dianna and Deno Dawkins Jr. and Kimora Rolle; Brothers: Dennis, Jarvis and Leroy Rolle; Sisters: Marilyn Taylor, Diane, Joanne, Bernadette and Kenris Rolle; .Daughter-in-law: Charliece Rolle; Son-in-law: Chester Walker; Brothers-in-law: David Taylor Sr. and Elijah Clarke; Sisters-in-law: Rochelle, Edna and Elizabeth Rolle; Numerous Nieces & Nephews including: Deron and Nathaniel, Sherise, Renardo, David Jr., Davyanette, Davyanique, Dereck, Sherell, Sophia, Shenique, Shandecia, Tanya, Dementa, Deneshia, Deneka, Denasha, Devante, Raynette, Rashad, Romain and Naqia; Grand Nieces and Nephews including: Ciano, Caleb, Antania, Wilniqua, Kaidan, Armani and Chassidy; Aunts: Deaconess Elnora and Ellamay Rolle of Cat Island, Susiemae Dorsette and Joyce McClain of New York; Uncles: G. Arlington Rolle, Alfred Dean and Raymond Taylor; Grandaunt: Corene Davis; Granduncle: Charles Hart; Cousins: Fr. Dwight Rolle (Rochelle), Leviticus Rolle Jr., Lloyd (Channvon) , Glenn (Sandra) Rolle, Rev. Zendal (Sandra) and Perry (Casey) Stubbs, Darel, D’Han and Coolridge Rolle, Rayan Dorsette and PC 2084 Prince (Paulette) Dean, Patricia Tobin, Jacqueline Rolle and Candice McLean of New York, Claudia Knowles (Sterlin), Denise and Donnalee Rolle, Cleopatra (Tajudeen) Kareem, Samantha (Shawn Sr.) Tinker, Senekah (David) Basden, Portia Sweeting, Linzel (Alexandros) Collie, Woman Reserve Inspector Philippa and Woman Reserve Corporal 482 Helena Rolle, Karen (Barron) Missick, Delecia and Bridgette Rolle, Deaconess Yvonne Stubbs, Sheena Mortimer, Nicola and Nadia Rolle, Marion (Rev’d Ritchie) Newchurch of Exuma, Marsha (Ian) Williams, Erica Dean, Wendy (Rev’d. Ezra) Russell, Dianette Dorsette, Bishop Neville Hart & Family, Bishop Stanley Seymour, Bishop Lawrence Rolle& Family, Icelee Burrows & Family, Rhoda King & Family, Lennor Daniels & Family, Olive Hanna and Family, Audley Hart & Family, Eugie Cadet & Family, Daniel, Mary, & Pheniece Seymour and Family, Monica Hart & Family, Dr. H.A. Simmons & Family, Eloise Hart & Family, Eleazer Rolle & Family, Mazie Simmons & Family, The Children of the late Bessie Cartwright, Egbert Hart, Samuel Dean Sr., Atlanta Rolle, Walter, Rupert & Garnett Seymour; Godchildren: Selwyn Bannister and Antonio King; Other Relatives and Friends including: Brendamae Brown, Marlon Brown and Family, Pastor Derek and Eugenia Feaste and Family, Allan “ Candy” Gilbert and Family, Rudolph “Boy” Hart Sr. and Family, Carele Brown and Family, Kelly Spence, John Johnson, Rev. Christopher King and Evangelist Olive King and Family, Paula Romer and Family, Felicity Walker and Family, Helen Adderly, Lula Campbell, Edith Turnquest, Samuel Saunders, Anton Campbell, Capt. Albert Rolle & Family, Salathiel Wilson & Family, Jerome Forbes & Family, Inspector Abdel Dixon & Family, Jeffrey Evans, The Hart, Rolle, Dawkins, Stuart, Simmons, Cleare, Brown, Wells, Gaitor and Seymour families of Cat Island, The Management and Staff at Portion Control, The Entire Community of Old Bight, Cat Island and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Special Thanks: Dr. Nicholas Fox and the Doctors and Nurses at PMH Male Surgical II.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 10-5:00 p.m. on Friday.