Bradley Rolle, 61 yrs., a resident of Faith Avenue, died at PMH on Friday, March 4, 2022.

He is survived by his 3 sons: Bradley Jr., Kentonio & Deno Rolle; 2 daughters: Shacavia Rolle & Lekeria Walker; 5 grandchildren: Christina Lesbott, Benjamin Johnson, Diana, Deno Jr., & Kimora Rolle; siblings: Dennis & Jarvis Rolle, Marilyn Taylor, Diane, Joanne, Bernadette, Leroy & Kenris Rolle; numerous nieces & nephews & a host of other relatives & friends.