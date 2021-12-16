FUNERAL ANNOUNCMENT

Funeral service for the late Bradley Stephen Scott Sr. age 49 years of St. Barts Road, Golden Gates II will be held at New Destiny Baptist Cathedral William Thompson Auditorium, Jean Street on Saturday, December 18th, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Gardens. Officiating will be Apostle Delton D. Fernander, J.P, Ph.D, President Bahamas Christian Council.

Cherished memories will forever remain in the hearts of his Loving Mother: Deacon Mary J. L. Scott; Children: Brenika, Bradley Jr. and Lauren Ashley Scott of Midland, Texas; Grand Children: Myra-Skai Scott, Caia McKinney and BrayDon Scott; Sisters: Sharon Scott of Tarpum Bay, Eleuthera, Baronette Scott-Gay, Monique Scott of Alberta, Canada, and Adrianne Scott; Brothers: Jeffrey Scott of Casuarina, Abaco, Godfrey Scott and Keith Scott of Jacksonville, Florida; Sisters-in-law: Ruth and Melissa Scott; Brother-in-law: Steven Gay; Aunts: Hazel Smith, Frances McPhee, Ella Charlton, Una Sweeting and Ruthmae Bonimy; Uncles: Evangelist McPhee, Hermis Pratt, Carol, Leonard and Joseph Scott and Carol Bonimy; Nieces: Waynette Adderley (Jerry) of Plantation Florida, Anita Seymour (Carlton), Alicia, Tavanna, Yolanda, Tyronae, Shaday of Miami, Florida, Kenya, Zaire & Kamirah Scott of Jacksonville, Florida, Laterah Marshall, Latasha Wilkinson (Kingsley), Crystal Clarke (Corey) and Vashti Rolle; Nephews: Dnaje’ Pratt, Keshawn Scott, and Keith Jr., Kyle, and Kamari Scott of Jacksonville Florida; 21 Grand nieces and nephews; Cousins: Dorsiemae Humes (Edward), Nerl McPhee (Regina), Virginia Curry (Keith), Fred (Monique), Carrington (Fredericka) Smith, Dottlee Major (Craig), Apostle Kirk (Vangie), Kenneth (Dewania), Anthony (Dale), Karen, Carnetta and Romel Farrington, Patrice Kemp, Philip (Margurita), Perry (Mary) McPhee, Patrilee Hield (Kazim), Stephanie Charlton of Lake Wales Florida, Charles, Vernice and Nicola Charlton, Sherry Lightbourne, Eloise Cooper, Samantha Pratt, Angela Riley, Jackie Johnson, Lynden and Monique Sweeting, Kimberley Roberts, Ricardo Dawkins, Mary Scott, Vanessa Armbrister, Carolyn Ariscar, Pearline Fowler, Ann, Doramae, Carla, Leneka, Michelle, Sue, Lendricka and Monique Scott-Bowe, Aretha Thurston, Lynden, Craig, Jerome, Adrian, Shawn, Ikey, Tracy, Demond, Dunro, Frisco, Joel, Andrew, Trevor, Tino, Sean, Leonard Jr., Kenny, Vardo, Lenny Scott, Margo, Englebert, Basil Jr., Antonio and Cleopatra Scott-Laguere, Indira Smith and Hasley Sands.

Other Relatives and Friends especially: The New Destiny Baptist Cathedral Family, the Charlton Family, Ron Munroe, Carla Forbes & Family, Cindy Wilson & Family, Lisa Clark-Jackson & Family of Midland, Texas, Ms. Ella Duncombe, Ms. Beryl Elliott, Ms. Sheila Johnson, Ms. Elaine Forbes, Ms. Loretta Neely, Ms. Latoya Oliver, Ms. Valerie Ayton-Hanna, Mr. Robert Johnson, Mr. Glenroy Davis, the Gaitor, Bullard, Forbes, Williams, McPhee and Campbell families; St. Bart Road & the wider Golden Gates community; The Bahamas Unified Bus Drivers Union and Bahamas Public Services Union.

Viewing will be held at the Serenity Suite at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, Robinson and Soldier Roads on Friday from 10:00 a.m. at 6:00 p.m.