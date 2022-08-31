Brathwaite: Banks risk averse on construction loans

Some local banks are completely averse to the risks associated with construction loans and will not approve them, Bank of The Bahamas’s Managing Director Kenrick Brathwaite told Guardian Business yesterday, adding that with inflation in the markets, there has to be even more vigilance.

Brathwaite said banks are more interested in turnkey mortgages than financing the construction of a new home.

“Few banks now are giving mortgages to build,” said Brathwaite.

“Most of them just want turnkey operations anyway. They don’t want the risk associated with building because you have to manage the project, manage money, manage workmanship.

“There are too many things you have to manage once you give a loan for a construction job.

“Banks have always been doing that outright. Now there are some banks in this country that do not give mortgages for construction because there are a lot of risks built into the construction job.”

Brathwaite was responding to questions about how mortgagees and contractors have fared in the midst of high inflation and the soaring costs of some construction material.

This paper understands that some contractors have been hit with high cost overruns that have crippled them in some cases.

However, Braithwaite said he has not heard of such circumstance and would be surprised if contractors do not have built into their contracts the possibility of prices increases up to five percent.

He added that there are also other ways for contractors to protect themselves from being locked into a contract that requires them to ante-up more money.

“Once they start that job, they are kind of locked into the price that they gave you,” said Brathwaite.

“Unless there’s some kind of variable in there.

“You protect yourself upfront as a homeowner, and as a contractor you fix yourself into a price where you know … that if there was a five percent increase you’re not going to lose money.

“And there are a lot of ways contractors can get the money even in inflationary times.

“I just have to speed up the job. Rather than taking five weeks to do the job, I take three weeks to do the job or four weeks to do the job. That one week makes a lot of difference in terms of salary and labor costs. So, the contractor could save some money.”

He added that there is rarely an instance where the bank would give a borrower a loan that could fluctuate to meet the rising costs associate with inflation.

“When we deal with a mortgage, we deal with a mortgage on a fixed contract deal,” said Brathwaite.