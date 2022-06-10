BREA president: real estate sector now sellers market

The real estate market has shifted in recent months to a sellers market, with Bahamas Real Estate Association President Nikki Boeuf noting that on average there are two to three transactions a day.

Boeuf said the current market “is like night and day” when compared to two years ago – prior to the COVID-19 pandemic – when on a productive week there would be roughly five to six transactions a week.

Her comments support recent remarks made by Acting Comptroller of the Department of Inland Revenue Shunda Strachan, who last week said based on the $220 million the department collected from value-added tax (VAT) stamps on conveyances, it was “clearly a sellers market”.

“For quite some time we have seen buyers being able to dictate prices, by being able to negotiate and people wanting to offload inventory that they have had for a while. It has quickly changed, there has been significant demand in all sectors of the market, whether that’s here in Nassau or on the Family Islands. As a real estate agent we keep current with what’s gone under contract and on what’s been sold and definitely there has been an uptick in the market. I would say on average we are seeing at least two to three transactions a day, which is significant. That’s huge,” Boeuf told Guardian Business yesterday.

“It’s primarily residential, but there’s also been positive knock-on effects on commercial as well and it’s definitely not Nassau-centric, it’s on the Family Islands as well, particularly on the islands of Eleuthera, Exuma and Abaco. I would say Grand Bahama is seeing an uptick as well, but for the first three it’s significant.”

A lot of this growth, Boeuf said, started during COVID-19 when more and more foreign travelers decided to isolate and work remotely in an appealing destination. However, in recent months there has been greater interest from companies relocating their operations to The Bahamas – spurred by government incentives to ease doing business; which has resulted in an uptick in not only residential but also commercial transactions.

“I think it’s multiple factors. We started to see this increase since COVID. As difficult as it was in the market initially – because as you know real estate agents weren’t allowed to show – when the market was open again there were a lot of foreign buyers looking to relocate to the local market. I think what COVID did for many people is it made them realize they can do business from anywhere, and secondly, if you can do business from anywhere, why not choose a location like The Bahamas, which is appealing on so many levels? At the same time, there has been a move of businesses looking to relocate here as well.”

Boeuf added, “I don’t know when it’s going to stop. Every time you see business increase at this magnitude you know at some point it will start to slow down. In the most appealing areas, like Sandyport for example, whether you are purchasing vacant land or a home, it’s getting a little bit more difficult to find properties there. And I can speak from personal experience in that regard. So there’s a notable increase in the market.”