Break-in at Freeport Magistrate’s Court

A 45-year-old Sea Grape, Eight Mile Rock, man was in police custody after several offices at the Freeport Magistrate’s Court were broken into early Saturday morning, police said.

“Two hours after the incident was reported, police nabbed the man who is believed to be the suspect in this case,” said Assistant Police Commissioner Bernard K. Bonamy Jr., officer in charge of the Northern Bahamas District.

Immediately after learning of the break-in, Bonamy called a press conference at police headquarters in the Gerald Bartlett Complex, The Mall Drive.

“A security officer who was making checks around 7:30 this morning noticed that a number of screens on the building had been tampered with,” Bonamy said.

“He quickly notified the police. On arrival, officers found that three doors to the Magistrate’s Court were kicked in and filing cabinets appeared to be tampered with.

“At this time, we cannot say whether anything is missing. However, magistrates and clerks are on the scene making checks of their offices to determine what, if any, files or other documents are missing.”

Bonamy said the process may take a few days.

“But once that is done, we will update the public of the outcome,” he said.

Magistrate’s Courts 1, 2 and 3, Supreme Courts 1 and 2, the Tribunal Court, along with clerks and cashier offices are housed in Garnet Levarity Justice Centre.

Asked whether any of the Supreme Court offices were broken into, Bonamy said, “None of them were touched.”

Describing the after-hours security procedures at the Justice Centre, he explained that a security officer makes checks of the property throughout the late night and early morning hours.

“In addition to that, there are surveillance cameras in place, which assisted us with this case,” Bonamy said.

However, he said there will be discussions about adding more cameras and increasing the number of security officers around the clock.