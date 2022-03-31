Obituaries

Brenda Kenny

DEATH NOTICE

Brenda Kenny age 60 years of Blue Hill Estates died at Princess Margaret Hospital on Sunday, March 27th, 2022.

She is survived by her husband: Godfrey Kenny; sons: Anthony Strachan, Kendron Kenny, Jamaal Kenny and Javaughn Kenny; daughters: Sheree Moss, Shacantila Kenny and Nikita Kenny; sisters: Ruthie Knowles and Dianne Knowles; brother: Elroy Knowles and a host of other relatives and friends.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.

