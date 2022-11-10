Funeral service for Servant Brenda Monzella Hall, 56 yrs., a resident of Wrights Lane, Wulff Road, will be held at Mount Tabor Church, Willow Tree Ave & Mt. Tabor Drive, on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Officiating will be His Grace Bishop Neil C. Ellis, assisted by other Ministers of the Gospel. Cremation follows.

She was predeceased by her parents, her sisters, Berthmae Forbes Bethel and Olgamae Forbes Dawkins.

She is survived by her daughter, Stannika; as well as her son-in law, Ellis Simons and grandson, Brandon Simons.

Aside from her daughter she doted on, Brenda is survived by 1 sister: Patricia Gibson; 2 brothers: Randolph Ferguson and Leon Forbes; 3 aunts: Agnes, Eula and Melva; numerous uncles: Herbert McPhee, Pastor Rufus Forbes and family, Jeffrey Forbes and family, Bradley Forbes and family, Cargian Forbes and family, Victor Forbes and family; numerous nieces: Irma Ferguson, Alvatera Ferguson, Randeka Ferguson, Randera Ferguson, Sandra Ferguson, Adrianna Ferguson, Tasha Ferguson, Dominique Ferguson, Randesha Ferguson, Cherita Bowe, Stantafferta Sparrow and family; numerous nephews: Wilton Russell and family, Teddy Russell and family, Ernest Saunders, Michael Saunders, Stanley McPhee and family, Ramon Forbes, Tony Ferguson, Lavardo Collie; numerous cousins: Carl, Karen, Edward Jr. (Carrol), Andrew (Denise) Missick, Bishop Gregory and Stephanie Collie, Monique (Everette) Munroe, Andrea (Frank) Houston, Monica Delancy, Cassandra Gardiner, Joel Missick (Constance), Walter Missick (Janice), Shirley Holmes (Errol), Joshua Missick, Ethel Lee Hart (Everette), Charles Missick, Jerome Missick (Queenie), Armeta Saunders, Errol Missick, Don, Dwayne, Brandon, Shawn, Karen, Darnell and Delano Gardiner, Kelcine Williamson, Dr. Kendra Hall, Kenyon and Kenisha Missick, Thea Cumberbatch, Errol and Stacia Holmes, Lacricia, Rogjette and Erin Swain, Le’Melle Kemp, Tchaikovsky and Azaria Saunders, Barbera Newbold, Jacob McPhee and family, Philip McPhee and family, Antoinette Ferguson, Purnell Edgecombe, Leon Edgecombe, Tiny Bowe, Kendal Edgecombe. Minister Barbara Newbold and her Freeport family.

Numerous Grand Nieces and Nephews.

Numerous Godchildren including: Jaden Johnson, Shannie, Janovia, Jayven and Sandreo Evans

Special friends: Bishop Neil C . Ellis, Lady Patrice Ellis, Pastor Stephanie Chisholm, AP Dawnette Ferguson Pastor Dorothy Walker, The Servants Board, The Greeters Department, the Evangelism Department, the officers and members of Mount Tabor Church, Mount Tabor Church, Dr. Debbie Bartlett, Dr. Johnathan and Natasha Frazier and family, Pastor John and Cassandra Evans and family, The Seymour Family, The Mackey Family, Karen Bethel, Esther Hall, Andy, GHS Class of 83, East Street Cathedral, Acklins Casrilla Festival group, the CEO Network family, BTC Call Center and Staff.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 10-5:00 p.m. on Thursday & at the church from 1:00 p.m. until service time.