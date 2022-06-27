Brianna Russell is overall Laws of Life competition winner

Brianna Fenelus chose to explore the topic “You Can Make the Opposition Work for You” to walk away with the senior division and the overall win of the Bahamas Laws of Life Essay and Video Competition and the Sir John Templeton Floating Trophy.

Brianna, a student at R.M. Bailey Senior High School, and fellow students, followed the mandate to choose a law of life to which they could identify, elaborate on its meaning as well as how the selected law is vital to the way they live their lives.

Also walking away with wins were Jordan Gibson and Gerquay Lightfoot from Windsor School in the video division.

Winners in the essay categories also included Takiyah Holbert, from Journeys International in the college division; Alyssa Pratt, Kingsway Academy, in the primary division; and Jalanna Pinder from Lucaya International School in the junior division.

Each category winner received a $1,000 scholarship.

Schools with a primary, junior or senior student winner also received a $1,000 cash prize, along with the teachers who submitted the most entries emerging among the finalists.

For the first time since 2019, an in-person award ceremony was held at the Baha Mar Resort Convention Center. Produced in a hybrid format, it was simultaneously livestreamed on the competition’s social media platforms and included Family Island participants via Zoom.

The competition, which was in its 14th year, is a collaborative effort of the Templeton World Charity Foundation and the Ministry of Education and Technical and Vocational Training.

Dr. Andrew Serazin, Templeton World Charity Foundation president, said the students’ essays give hope and illustrate the vision of Sir John Templeton.

Serazin encouraged the students to use the laws in their everyday experiences, so that they can flourish and not just survive.

“The excerpts that I have read from the winning essays showcase tremendous and beautiful writing and creativity. [They] are truly inspirational to me, but they should also be helpful not just as a school exercise, but to help you respond to a Facebook post, or a WhatsApp chat or an Instagram story,” said Serazin. “The laws of life should help you in real life to help a friend in need. To make a difficult decision about a boyfriend or girlfriend or plan your own future.”

Bahamas Laws of Life Essay Competition winners

Video Division

1st – Jordan Gibson and Gerquay Lightfoot, Windsor School

2nd – Makayla Raven Kerr, Kimora Kerr and Nevaeh Kerr, Kingsway Academy

Tied for 3rd – Calee Kemp, St. Augustine’s College; Aretha Culmer, Central Eleuthera High; Angel Percentie, Fiorella Long, A’nya Edwards-Toote, Alvontae Garland, Alverez Garland, and Kendell Williams, Bishop Michael Eldon School

College Division

1st – Takiyah Holbert, Journeys International

2nd – Brittanaya Smith, University of The Bahamas

3rd – Kristin Lebron Hall, University of The Bahamas

Primary Division

1st – Alyssa Pratt, Kingsway Academy

2nd – Malaya Gordon, Eva Hilton Primary

3rd – Alexander Cabral, Kingsway Academy

4th – Nylah Symonette, Queens College

5th – Dwayne Small Jr., Temple Christian

6th – Azaria Muschette, Palmdale Primary

Junior Division

1st – Jalanna Pinder, Lucaya International School

2nd – Shanté Jolly, Journeys International

3rd – Sarai Louis, St. Anne’s School

4th – Shavazio Dominic Turnquest, R.N. Gomez All-Age School

5th – Bernae Diane Alexandria Hart, H.O.Nash Junior High School

Tied for 6th – Mia Skye Edgecombe, Summit Academy and Clarence Dumene, C.H. Reeves Junior High School

Senior Division

1st – Brianna Fenelus; R.M. Bailey Senior High

2nd – Kaiden Moss-Moultrie, Aquinas College

3rd – Zariya Forbes, Aquinas College

4th – Melusa Jean, R.M. Bailey Senior High School

5th – Phumosny Gauthier, R.M. Bailey Senior High

6th – Takayah Francis, Pace Christian Academy