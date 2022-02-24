Bribery charges dropped against NIB manager

Afacilities manager at the National Insurance Board was yesterday discharged after the Director of Public Prosecutions Office withdrew charges of extortion and bribery against her.

Prosecutors had accused Selena Sweeting of soliciting a $5,000 bribe from Shawn Rahming between January 27, 2017 and July 14, 2017.

Rahming, a building contractor, alleged that Sweeting demanded money from him, so that he could get a fencing contract at NIB.

Rahming was once Sweeting’s son-in-law.