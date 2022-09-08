Graveside funeral for the Late BRIDGETTE DOMINIQUE WILLIAMS age 53 years of #6A Lawrence Close, Freeport, Grand Bahama will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the High Rock Public Cemetery, High Rock, Grand Bahama. Officiating will be Apostle Kevin Brown.

Left to cherish her memories are her son Brenicko (Shareffa) Moxey; daughters: Breniquia and Akela Moxey; grandchildren: Brenicko Moxey Jr., Sharaya, Isaac, Brooklyn and Zander Moxey, Ryan Ingraham, Eniayah Carey, Joseph, Jonicia, Percinique and Angelique Bain and Katie Moxey; brother: Bradley (Sarah) Burrows; sister: Turkessa Burrows; adopted sisters: Shawn Mader and Karen Moore; aunts: Ruth, Lenore and Stephanie Burrows, Elaine Kravatt, Gloria Johnson, Mila Cox and Betty Jones; grand aunt: Mila Gray; grand uncles: Albert Gray Jr. and Harold Gray; nephews: Bradley Jr. and Branville (Gregoryann) Burrows, Joshua and Deon Cooper; nieces: Alteneka and Turquashia Bethel, Shaquel, Brandy and Briah Burrows; grand nephews: Brion Burrowsa and Deiano Cooper; Grand Nieces: Londyn, Darielle, Caleah, Damayah and Darinique Cooper, Khloe and Brianna Burrowa and Shania Louis; god children: Kyaro Moore and Lakeisha Pinder, Johnelle McIntosh and Adrian Laing; other relatives and friends including: Tamaika Cunningham, Rameka Powell, Garrington Barnett Sr. and family, Prince, Hilbert, Kenneth, David, Leroy, Kirland, Majorie, Velma, Brenda Coxand family, Arnold Davis and family, joycelyn, Caffercine, Yvette Rolle, Cameron Seymour, Keith Ferguson, Pandora Sears, Ricardo Turnquest, Eudell, Evelyn, Victor Roberts and family, Joycelyn Daley and family, Gloria, Ramekiah Fox, Shenicka Wells, Atwell, Allen, Rusty Newman, Pastor Harrison Pinder and family, Sybil Pinder and family, Izona Burrows and family, Elizabeth Pinder and family, Clifford Pinder and family, Reginald Pinder and family, Theresa Pinder and family, Marilyn Forbes and family, Bishop Arnold Pinder and family, Marjorie Mitchell and family, Stephanie Bowe and family, Oswald Laing and family, Ada Cooper and family, Geraldine, Stacey, Pastor Sean Pinder and family, Cleo Burns and family, Apostle Carolyn Cooper and family, Dorie, Relda Kemp and family, Petlin Rolle and family, Maxwell Roberts and family, Patrick and Theresa laing, Jeffery and Jeanalee Johnson, Raymond and Clara Pinder, Sandy Parker, Gino Parker, Horatio and Hazel Baillow and family, Pastor Israel Pinder and family, Pastor Henry Cooper and family and Eight Mile Rock High School Class of 1986.

Viewing will be held at Caravel Zion Baptist Church, Settler’s Way, Freeport on Friday, September 9, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and at the cemetery on Saturday, September 10, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to service time.