Funeral Service For Deaconess Bridgette Miller, 62

A resident of Infant View Road, Chippingham, New Providence, The Bahamas will be held at First Holliness Church of God , First Holliness Way, Bamboo Town on Saturday 12th August, 2023 ,11:00 a.m.

Officiating will be Bishop Gregory Collie , and he will be assisted by Bishop Terrance Stratham along with other Ministers of the Gospel. Interment will follow in the Southern Cemetery, Cowpen and Spikenard Roads, New Providence, The Bahamas.

Left to cherish the memories of Matriarch Bridgette Miller are Her Loving Husband: Lynden Miller Children: Claude (Janice) Gray, Crystal (Maurice) Forbes, Lavanda Missick, Wellington and Theo Miller Grandchildren: Shandera, Garnette, Claudesha, Rayjean, Tariq, Anastacia, Marvanette, Travon, De-argo, Rashae, Rashard, Tyler, Luther, Keiyante, Wellington Jr, Miracle, Charles, Theo Jr., Taeo, Taylesia and Amir. Step Grand-Children: Maurissa and Maurice Jr., Aheja Great- Grand children: Angel, Tyrone, Aniyah, Ameri, Trebor, Anthony, Antonio, Adison, Tarae, D’mari, Ranae and Randolph Brothers: Shawn, Benjamin, Robert and Bernard Strachan Sisters: Rev. Shonie Strachan, Tessaline Evans and Claramae Curry Brothers in Law: Bishop Terrance Strachan, Edwin Curry, Solomon Evans, Christopher Rodger, Steve, Spence, Jefferson, Fritzgerald Miller. Sisters in Law: Jennifer Moss, Nadia Benjamin, and Sandra Strachan Aunts: Clarice Moss, Miriam Brown, and Vernita Mckenzie Nephews: Corey, Tevon (Anthonronique), Terran (Latianna), Marcus, Emmanuel, Deangelo, Clarrington, Samuel, Solomon, Savetheil, Samy, Rico, Jermey and Dwight, Du’gaye, Sterrell, Spencer Jr. Dominique and Tremaine. Nieces: Sharmaine (Arnold), Cassie (Adrain), Lakeisha, Lithera, Hollina, Johnisha, Ursula, Peaches, Elaine, Shervelle, Shavon, Carnisha, Candice, Antae and Dominka, Deandrea and Denesha Grand nieces and Nephews: Kevina, Cardino, Shaqon, Johnathan, Kendal Jr., Keshano, Jalaya, Ja’nyiah, Adreanna, Allyhandra, Amanda, Adrian, Amaziah, Aleana, Alicia, Dayla, Daylano and Dayleisha Cousins: Marilyn, Hillary, Brenda, Lyndon, Ricardo, Cheryl, Anthony, Lolita , Stephanie and Donna. A Host of other relatives and friends: Bishop Collie and family, First Holiness Church of God and family, Ruby Sawyer and family, Olivia Smith and Family, Blanche Turner and family, Rev. Stockdale and Family, Lyn Johnson, Latoya and Janet Rolle, Stitchie Gray, The Missick Family, Dera Wood and family, Donna Strachan and Family, Dale Davis and Family,Dr. Gloria Ageeb, Delton Bain, Melanie Scavella and family, Faye and Family, Leiyon and Family, Areba Bridgewater and Family, Marla and Family Carol Fisher and Family, Terrance , The Rock Crusher Crew, Sasha and Family, Abranell and Barabara Thompson and Family, Deserina Forbes and Family, Graycliff Crew, The Chippingham Crew, Moxey and Family, Dwayne Simmons and Family, Eddie Clarke and family, Charmaine Taylor and Family along with a host of other relatives and friends too much to mention at this time,

Viewing will be held at St Ambrose Funeral Home, #34 Arundel Street, New Providence, The Bahamas on Friday 11th August, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. and again at the church on Saturday 12th August, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until service time.