Funeral service for Bridgette Natasha Mackey, 47 yrs., a resident of Brougham Street, will be held at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Governor’s Harbour, Eleuthera, on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Officiating will be Monsignor John t. Johnson. Interment follows in Governor’s Harbour Public Cemetery, Eleuthera.

Left to cherish her fond memories are:

Son: Brandon Carey

Daughters: Brittany Johnson, Marlecia Mackey, Mervinique Roberts

Sister: Montez Taylor

Adopted Sister: Kendra Gibson

Grand Children: Brielle Carey, Brandon Carey Jr.

Aunts: Joyce Petty, Harriet Petty, Clarice Petty, Pamela Petty

Uncles: George Petty (Sherry), Theodore Petty (Annie), Chris Petty (Kerry) Boston, Massachusetts, Paul Petty (Jenny), Greg Petty (Sophie)

Special Friend: Vincent Minns

Numerous Cousins: Sabrina Petty, Mizpah Cox, Michael Petty, Justin Saldana, Christopher Petty Jr., Leonard Petty, Mario Bain, Ivan Petty, Lenric Petty, Patricia Rolle, Ruchea Sands, Rudy Sands, Richard Petty, Alexi Petty, Nikki Moss, Leevan Johnson, Gregory Petty, Giovanni Petty, Shania Petty, Mheki King, Se’neher, Jeremiah, Shamiah, Shania , Malachi, Paris McPhee.

Other relatives and friends: Bishop Clifford Petty & Family, Ms. Emily Petty & Family, Brent Petty & Family, Mary Desinor & Family, Lisa Petty & Family, Ruthmae Burrows & family, Patsy Belle & Family, Theresa Thompson & Family, (Family of the Late: Charlotte Thompson, Emma Johnson, William Thompson, Arthur Thompson, Edward Thompson, Ronald Thompson, George E Thompson, Mildred Thompson, Sophia Johnson.) Drucilla Munnings & Family, Sarah Smith-Pennerman and Family, Minerva Bethel & family, Latisha Clarke, Prince Petty & Family, Tamara, Yuwonka Goldstein & Ms. Wendy Kemp, Yvonne Simmons, Sonia Fraizer, Gillian Curry, Sonia Carroll, the entire Community of Governor’s Harbour & Gregory Town. The management & staff of the Princess Margaret Hospital.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 3-5:00 p.m. on Thursday & at the church in Eleuthera from 5:00 p.m. until service time on Saturday.