Brigitte Cumberbatch pursues her passion

Brigitte Cumberbatch loves the thought of being able to make dreams and one’s imagination turn into reality. She also loves cartoons, films, and different forms of art. Animation allows her to pursue all three, at the same time.

Brigitte, 20, is pursuing a Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) in Animation with a concentration in Concept Design and Storytelling at Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD), the university for creative careers.

“With animation, I also truly appreciate how you can exaggerate different things and make the unordinary become ordinary. What fascinates me is that I can turn my imagination or my different ideas into reality. Whatever I think, or whichever character I create, I have the ability to put it on paper or on a screen and make it come to life. The subject area also fascinates me because it does what live action can’t do. For example, if I want to make someone fly, I could use a real person, but sometimes it just doesn’t look best or holds any satisfying appeal to it. However, with animation, one can manipulate and exaggerate drawings, so it looks accurate but also has a sense of charm that just fascinates and demands you to keep looking at the screen.”

Brigitte’s goal is to enter the animation industry as a visual development artist or as a storyboard artist. Her ultimate goal she said would be to become an art director or character designer.

While many parents try to encourage their children toward studies to be doctor, lawyer, or Indian chief – Brigitte said she is blessed to have the support of her parents, Gisela and Dr. Brasil “Stan” Cumberbatch in her course of study.

“My parents and all of my family and friends for that matter are my number one supporters and have helped me from the day I decided on my career path,” said Brigitte. “I love all of them and appreciate them with all my being.”

Brigitte discovered animation because of her love of cartoon watching. It’s a course of study totally outside the realm of any subjects offered in high schools in The Bahamas.

She said she became “enamored” by the characters on the screen and convinced herself that she needed to be able to do that one day.

The senior at SCAD, who is expected to graduate in May 2024, said she decided on the institution during her eighth-grade year in high school.

“One day, during our homeroom meeting in grade eight, one of our counselors told us to go home and find colleges; therefore, that’s what I did that night, and discovered SCAD. I loved the campus and felt so drawn to it, that I made a promise to myself that I would go there. From there, and with the help of my different art teachers, I focused on building my portfolio and getting a top score in my AP [Advanced Placement] art exam that would ensure my acceptance to SCAD.”

For Brigitte, education is important to be able to appreciate and navigate the world.

Prior to the end of her junior year, Brigitte had a 3.92 grade point average (GPA).

She plans to pursue a master’s degree and said she envisions herself working at her dream company and having fun making connections and creating a better her.

“I also see myself being happy, and being surrounded by all my loved ones as I keep building myself and my name to one day be part of a film that is nominated for an Academy reward.”