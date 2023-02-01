British Colonial could reopen fully by the end of 2023

The British Colonial hotel could be back in full swing by the end of the year, Deputy Prime Minister and Minster of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper revealed yesterday.

He explained to reporters outside Cabinet that work is ongoing at the former Hilton branded hotel, but said an update is needed from the developers.

“We’re anticipating that parts of the hotel will be open during the summer months based on the most recent information received from the owners of the resort,” said Cooper.

“They are pushing to have the hotel fully opened by the end of the year, by the winter season.”

Hilton and China Construction America (CCA) reached a “mutual and amicable” agreement to end the management agreement for the British Colonial hotel, a Hilton spokesperson told Guardian Business last January.

CCA owns the complex of buildings that includes Margaritaville, One Particular Harbour and a parking garage collectively known as The Pointe, as well as the British Colonial Hilton building.

The spokesperson explained last year that the termination of the agreement allows both parties to “explore new opportunities”.

The hotel closed as a Hilton-branded hotel on February 15, 2022.

The Hilton spokesperson said last year: “Hilton has enjoyed serving the community in Nassau and looks forward to continuing welcoming guests with our signature Hilton hospitality at more than 20 hotels and resorts across the Caribbean.”

Cooper has continually called for more investment in hotel rooms, not only on New Providence, but across The Bahamas as tourism numbers continue to grow.

He said yesterday that tourism numbers could reach as high as eight million by the end of the year and urged Bahamians to prepare for the jump in numbers.

The government has incentivized the building and ownership of vacation rental properties to ensure that the country has a diverse pool of rooms to attract a wide range of visitors.