British Colonial expected to reopen later this year, Cooper says

Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper said yesterday the British Colonial hotel is expected to reopen by winter 2022.

“All I can say in relation to the British Colonial hotel at this point is that CCA (China Construction America), the owners of the property, are committed to the ongoing reopening and operation of this property,” said Cooper when asked for an update on the matter.

“They understand the iconic nature of this property and the significance of it to tourism on Bay Street and they have committed to the government that this hotel will reopen.

“That’s all I can say at this point. I spoke about it in the House of Assembly the other day and I have, based on what I know, confidence that a renovated property will be back on stream for the winter season.”

The hotel closed indefinitely on February 15.

Cooper told reporters last month that CCA was speaking with potential brands and management companies regarding the hotel.

He said the closure could be “very short” if CCA is able to secure new management soon.

The British Colonial had been one of the country’s oldest hotels still in operation. It opened in 1924 and was, at one point, the flagship hotel property in the country.

The property holds historical significance for The Bahamas as it stands on the site of Fort Nassau, which was built in 1697, where it stood unencumbered for 200 years.

Fort Nassau was destroyed in 1873 to make way for the first iteration of the many hotels that would occupy that space over the past 100-plus years.

The original Colonial Hotel was built in 1901 by Henry Flagler.

Since then, it has been The New Colonial Hotel, The Sheraton British Colonial Hotel, British Colonial Beach Resort, British Colonial Hilton Nassau and, finally, became the British Colonial Hilton Nassau/The Pointe in 2014, following acquisition by China State Construction Engineering Corporation.