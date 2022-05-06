British Colonial hotel to reopen this year

Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper said yesterday the British Colonial hotel in downtown Nassau will reopen this year.

“I met with the owners this week,” Cooper said.

“They intend to invest in the property significantly to attract a new flag. They understand that this is an iconic property for the tourism industry and for Bay Street and for Bahamians.”

Cooper, who was addressing a meeting of the Rotary Club of West Nassau, declined to comment on whether the hotel was changing ownership.

“I can simply tell you that the owners are committed to ensuring that this property reopens,” he said.

“They are going to do what they need to do to ensure that it does. The owners of the [British Colonial] coincidentally are also the owners of (the nearby) Margaritaville and The Pointe and it’s in their self interest to ensure that the property is renovated and operational. That will be done this year.”

Cooper also said Club Med resort in Sal Salvador will reopen by October after being closed since 2020.

He indicated that tourism in The Bahamas is “on an upward trajectory” after coming to a standstill in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cooper said its rebound is “simply phenomenal”.

“Yes, we are still growing,” he said.

“Yes, we were at seven million (visitors) right before the pandemic. Yes, we will obtain seven million again this year in line with pre-pandemic levels. … Yes, we are 1,000 percent ahead where we were last year, but we must not rest on our laurels.”

Cooper said the government recognizes the continued need for investment in tourism.

He said this is why it is important for the two sectors to be combined under his portfolio as a Cabinet minister.

Cooper said The Bahamas is still in need of more capacity.

“One of the things that we are working on actively is to double the amount of stopover visitors that we have coming to our shores because – simply put – they spend more and they create more opportunities,” he said.

Cooper also touched on the government’s efforts to sell the Grand Lucayan resort on Grand Bahama, which the previous administration bought for $65 million in 2018.

“In a matter of days, I am going to announce that we are doing a deal on the Grand Lucayan resort,” he said.

“… I wish I could tell you more, but the only thing I will tell you today is that it is much, much better than the last deal.”