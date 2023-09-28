British Colonial moving its booking window back to Dec.

The British Colonial hotel is currently taking bookings for after February 1, and will soon move its booking window back to December, Managing Director of The Pointe hotel complex Craig Martin explained yesterday.

When asked if the property would open in phases, Martin said it is The Pointe’s hope to have most of the hotel opened by the first week of December, barring any kind of setback.

The hotel, which has undergone a $100 million renovation, has undertaken a two-day job fair in order to find the talent needed for its operation.

Martin said the only element that might be delayed would be the hotel’s supper club.

“Supper clubs are something that are popular now in the world, that’s sort of bringing back 1920s and 1930s foods, which fits the theme of the British Colonial. We might open that up on January 15,” said Martin.

“But definitely by between the first week of December, we want to open most of the hotel… we’ll be bringing people [new employees] on, as quickly as we can we want to do it.”

According to Pointe executives, almost 3,000 people applied for the 300 jobs on offer.

Yesterday Pointe executives interviewed for management positions. The day before they interviewed for line staff positions.

He said the hotel’s website is set to launch this week, though Britishcolonial.com is live with what appears to be concept photos of the newly redone hotel.

“They’re doing the final connections on the website with computers and a company called SynXis,” Martin said.

“That will help us take the reservations. So, we’ll start taking reservations sometime later this week or early next week on the website. So look for that.”

He said Bahamians will be able to find even more information on employment at the British Colonial when the website is fully updated.