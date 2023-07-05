British Colonial to fully reopen for the winter period

The British Colonial Hotel is now expected to fully open by winter, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper said yesterday, adding that New Providence could use the room capacity the opening will allow for.

Cooper, who spoke to the media outside of Cabinet, said the hotel could open in late November or early December.

The Hilton removed its brand from the hotel in the first quarter of 2022, in what it called an amicable separation from the British Colonial’s owners.

The British Colonial hotel remains under renovation.

“We should be fully back in business, this is going to be good for the room capacity as well as the downtown area,” said Cooper.

“We’re very excited about this possibility, and we look forward to the opening. We look forward to the employment that it will create, the entrepreneurial possibilities, and the life that it will breathe into the downtown area.”

Cooper reiterated yesterday that The Bahamas is set to welcome a record eight million visitors to The Bahamas.

While much of that number will be cruise passengers, the country has seen an uptick in stopover visitors and Bahamas tourism groups have called for an increase in room capacity for some time.

Cooper said tourism is about 30 percent ahead of where it was in 2019, and should continue on its projected growth path if there are no unforeseen circumstances.

“We’re going to comfortably hit the eight million arrivals mark this year as we forecasted we will,” he said.

“We’re hoping for a quiet hurricane season. We’re seeing flights from LA on JetBlue, LA and Seattle on Alaska Airlines. We’re seeing many other airlines looking to see how they can increase their capacity and a number of flights from existing routes and a new routes. This is an ongoing discussion.”