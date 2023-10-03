British trade mission comes to The Bahamas for first time in 20 years

A British business delegation will be in The Bahamas this week for high-level business and government meetings in a trade mission that has not occurred between the two countries for more than 20 years, a statement on the matter explained.

According to the statement, business that will benefit both countries’ ventures will be explored.

Deputy Chairman of The Bahamas Trade Commission Senator Barry Griffin said that The Bahamas will do its part to build symbiotic trade and business relations during talks this week.

“It speaks to the strong relationship between the UK and The Bahamas that The Bahamas was chosen as the location for this year’s UK trade mission,” said Griffin.

“We are excited to deepen our trade and business ties with the United Kingdom.”

Managing Director of the Caribbean Council Chris Bennett said that they are looking forward to understanding the development needs of The Bahamas during the mission.

“UK companies are world leaders at delivering complex, new infrastructure projects with private capital,” said Bennett.

“Our delegation brings together experienced airport and port developers, global leading law firms, engineering consultants, and suppliers of quality energy and construction equipment.”

British High Commissioner Tom Hartley mentioned several trade initiatives that have recently come to fruition, including the exporting of a Bahamian rum to London, the opening of Kanoo offices in the UK, and the partnership of local and British companies on the construction of a new international airport for Grand Bahama.

“I am extremely proud to be hosting the first British trade mission to The Bahamas, and I want to thank the prime minister for his engagement with British companies at the Caribbean Council’s events in London in May 2023 – he provided the catalyst for so many companies to want to come,” said Hartley.

“The prime minister and the deputy prime minister and trade commission have been great partners in bringing Britain and The Bahamas closer together through trade, and I’m proud we’re now seeing the fruits … this is the beginning of a new season of bilateral trade, investment and job creation.

“I’m certain this week’s trade mission will generate more of the same.”