Brittani Nadia White

Brittani Nadia White age 33 years of Ramsey, Exuma and formerly of Freeport, Grand Bahama died at her residence on Tuesday 12th September, 2023.

She is predeceased by her Parents: William White and Linda Williams and her Niece: Camrynn Bowe.

She is survived by her Sister: Billie Darnell Bowe, Brother-in-Law: Rodney Bowe; Nephew: Jason Williams and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date. Professional comforting care is provided by Curtis Memorial Mortuary.

