Brown matches personal best time at Junior Pan Ams

The athletics portion of the inaugural Junior Pan American Games is in full gear.

Running against more experienced athletes, some as much as five years older, Carlos Brown Jr. continues to show his talent among his regional peers and athletes from around the world. The 16-year-old Bahamian athlete, remarkably still a youth athlete next year, finished fifth in the final of the boys 100 meters (m) during the track portion of the junior regional games at the Estadio Pascual Guerrero in Cali, Colombia, on Wednesday.

Brown matched a personal best time, running 10.47 seconds in the final to finish fifth. Erik Felipe Barbosa Cardoso, of Brazil, ran 10.33 seconds for the gold medal, Neiker Jesus Abello Sanchez, of the host country Colombia, ran 10.36 for second, and Franco Florio, of Argentina, ran 10.37 seconds for the bronze.

Brown ran 10.66 seconds in the preliminaries.

The Bahamian youngster came right back in the heats of the 200m on Thursday, and qualified for another final. Despite taking part in the meet at a time that is considered late in the season for athletes, Brown continues to shine. As the youngest athlete in the field, Brown ran 21.22 seconds to qualify for the final of the boys 200m.

Gabriel Curtis ran in the final of the boys 5,000m but failed to finish.

After swimming in the ‘B’ final of the boys 200m breast, touching the wall in a personal best time of 2:24.80, William Russell came back in the ‘B’ final of the boys 100m breast and won that event in a new season’s best of 1:04.02, finishing ninth overall at the Hernando Botero O’byrne Swimming Pools in Cali.

Nigel Forbes swam in the ‘B’ final of the boys 200m fly and finished seventh in a time of 2:17.67, finishing 15th overall.

The Bahamas’ team of DaVante Carey, Lamar Taylor, Nigel Forbes and William Russell, swam in the boys 4x100m medley relay and finished fifth overall in 3:49.92 after swimming 3:56.74 earlier in the day.

The Junior Pan American Games continues today and wraps up on Sunday in Cali, Colombia.