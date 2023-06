Less than a minute

DEATH NOTICE

Bruce Lockhart Dames, 71 yrs., a resident of Pinewood Drive & formerly of Abaco, died at PMH on Monday, June 12, 2023.

He is survived by his 2 sons: Bruce & Leonardo Dames; 1 daughter: Tiamara Dames; 3 brothers: Louie, Robert & Spurgeon Dames; 1 sister: Maude Kerr; numerous nieces & nephews & a host of other relatives & friends.