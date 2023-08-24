Memorial Service

A memorial service will be held at 11am, on (TODAY) Thursday, August 24th, 2023, at the P.L.P. Headquarters, Farrington Road, Nassau.

Funeral Announcement

Brudenell Kelly, age 80 years, a resident of 231 Marshall Road, Nassau, Bahamas, and formerly of Long Bay Cay, Andros, will be held at 10am, Saturday, August 26th, 2023, at St. Anne’s Anglican Church, Fox Hill Road, Nassau, New Providence.

Officiating will be Archdeacon, the Ven. Hugh A. Bartlett Jr., assisted by Arch Deacon, the Ven. G. Kingsley Knowles. Interment will follow in St. Anne’s Church Cemetery, Fox Hill Road, Nassau, Bahamas.

He is predeceased by his mother: Isadora Kelly; father: Bertram Kelly; son: Pedro Kelly; brother: Asquith Davis (Albertha Davis)

Survived by his wife of 62 years: Creola Kelly; 3 Sons: Michael, Arondale and Lamont; 4 Daughters: Rochelle, Inderia, Mechelle Myles and Kimberly Larrow (Michael); Brother: Patrick Kelly; Aunt: Coralee Longley; Brother-in-Laws: Andrew (Sandra), Blaise (Serena) Kevin (Marsha); Sister-In-laws: Dorothy Springer (Arthur), Remilda Rolle, Bridgette Cash (Paul) Helen Rahming Emerald Rolle, Carmen Rolle; Grand-children: Deja , Evan, Ethan, Rohiem, Anovio, Desmond, Javon, Kenyatta Myles (Nika) Lakeisha, Michael Jr. Michaela, Pedro, Mikell, Romel, Raquel, Shakera, Michelle, Jamal, Shanae; Great-Grand Children: Madison Larrow, Jaleah, Kieano, Kieran, Kymani, Aniah Ariah, Zaniyah, Stephen, Desmond Jr. Desron; Nieces & Nephews: Bernadette, Stephen, Jason, Gail Butler, Peggy, Charmaine Edgecombe, Antoine, Antonio, Alvin, Neil, Heather, Edrick, Demorbell, Ambrozino, Andrew Jr. Teko, Kristiann, Alexia, Angelica, Keisha, Jeremy and Jermaine Ross, Lynden, Kenya, Keya, keyna, Avianna and Avian; Other family Members and Friends: Ms. Deka Rolle Pernell, Marchello and Kenatate. Brittany, Nikita, Amahl, Kedejah, Philicia, Alicia, Omar Jr. Nydja, Mr. Keith Sands. Mr. Rodney Obrien, Mr. & Mrs. Benson Brown. Mr. & Mrs. Granville Brown. Mr. & Mrs. Rodger Brown. Rev. Benjamin Pratt & Family, Davy & Stephanie Rolle & Family, Mr. Fenrick. A Hepburn & Family. Mrs. Maria Demeritte and family. The family of the Late Ms. Althea Woods. Mr. & Mrs. Wendy Craigg, Ms. Reorient Rolle. Mrs. Edith Anderson. Mr. & Mrs. Lavarity Deveaux and Family. Rev. Phillip and Charlene McPhee. Madam Justice Cheryl Albury, Ms. Desnye Smith and Family, Mrs. Alceta Knowles. Mrs. Bernell Miller. Ms. Charlene Capron, Mrs. Pauline Armbirster. Ms. Charlotte Leader. Ms. Carlean Moss and family. Richard Kelly and family, Patricia Kelly Brown and family, Mr. Anthony Jervis, Mr. john Stewart & Construction Cost Engineering, Father Noel Clarke, Deacon Ricardo Demeritte, Mr. Tyrone Miller, and The St. Anselm’s Church Family. Ms. Nadine Yvette Davis and family, The Ven. Hugh Bartlette, Arch Deacon the Ve. G. Kingsley Knowles and the St. Anne’s Church Family, The Fox Hill Community, The Southern Shores Community, Mr. & Mrs. William Burke from Canada. Mrs. Irma Larrow. The Andrews family, The Capron Family. Mrs. Deidre Maycock. Mr. Leroy Major and Family. Mr. & Mrs. Francis Clarke. Under Secretary Sharon Pratt Rolle & Family. The Queens College Community. The Q.S. Office. Mr. Earl Bostwick. Mrs. Loretta Ferguson and family. Ms. Jacqueline Seymour Brown. Ms. Judy Deveaux and family. Ms. Dianne Rolle, Peggy Bethel. Mr. & Mrs. Barry Lightbourne. Mrs. Barbara Nixon and family. Bishop Roy and Karen Burrows. Ms. Kim Hanna & family. Bahamas Air Conditioning Co. Ms. Marva Jervis. Ms. Sue Stuart. Mrs. Agatha Dean and family. Mr. Tracy Johnson. Saint Anne’s Class of 1981. St. Anne’s Class of 1991. Mr. Leo Licencear. Mr. Ricardo Miller. Mr. Kevin McDonald. Mrs. Alice Rolle and family. Mr. Brian Wallace and family. Mrs. Brenda Evans and family. Mr. & Mrs. Sean McWeeney. Staff of Bro-Kell Construction & Building Supplies. . Staff of JBR and Tops Lumber Co. The family of The Late Ruth Goodridge. Dr. Richard Knowles. The Albury family. The Archer Family, the Family of the Late E. R Hanna. The Progressive Liberal Party. Mr. David Moss. Mr. Freddie Newchurch and Family. Mr. Javon Saunders & Family. Mrs. DaNeil Marble & Family. Mr. Mervin Sweeting & Family. Ms. Rochelle Lightbourne. Ms. Pauline Turnquest and family. Pastor Brikell McIntosh & family. Pastor Sutherland. Mrs. Alma Ferguson & Mrs. Henrea Smith & family from New York. Mr. Albert Taylor Ms. Sharelle Roker & family. Ms. Opal Roach and family. Mr, George Wilson & Family. Mildred Gray & family. The Longley Family. Justice Hartman Longley and Family; and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Relatives and friends may pay their respects at Cedar Crest Funeral Home and Crematorium Limited, Robinson and Baillou Hill Roads, Friday, August 25th, 2023, from 12 noon to 5pm, and at the church on Saturday, from 9am until service time.