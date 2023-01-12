Funeral Service for the late Bryan Derek Wilson “Nipper” age 69 of #5 Thurston’s Court, Oakes Field, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday 14th January, 2023 at the Parish Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Stapledon Gardens. Officiating will be the Rev’d. Fr. DeAngelo Bowe assisted by Rev’d. Fr. John Kabiga and Archdeacon Mark Lindsay-Fox. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Gardens & Mausoleums, JFK Drive and Gladstone Road.

Bryan was preceded in death by his Parents: William Stanley and Jennie Lenor Wilson née Heastie; Aunts and Uncles: Mary (Harcourt) Carter; Enid (McCallen)Cooper, Hickwood (Venus) Heastie, Valentine Heastie, Eugene Heastie, Bertha (Charles) Snapp, Hillerina Oliver and Kelsie Barnes.

Left to cherish his memories are his Daughter: Bryanne Wilson; Grand Daughter: Sa’mya Turnquest; Sisters: Kelsie (Edmund) Dorsett, Lynda W.G. Mason, Opal Wilson, Beatrice Heastie, Sonia Watson, Patrice (Fabian) Thurston, and Wendy Huyler;Brothers: William (Dr. June), Geoffrae, Kim (Tonya), Larry (Francise) Wilson, Brendan Colton, McRoy, Stanley and Bill Wilson; Nieces and Nephews: Dr. Daria (Kirk) Dorsett-McKayle, Michael (Dieudonne), Wayne (Daria), Jannelle Wilson, James ‘Jim’ Gawne Jr., Warren Adderley, TaShantae, Kelson, Kimeish, Kyle and Chauntez Wilson, D’andre (Naziri) Ihijerika, Chadeau (Alaina) and Jazz Wilson, Tahnee (Kelvin)Whitehead, Reginald ‘Tristan’ Johnson, Janay Posley, Athena Long, Jamal Wilson, Jamal Yallop, Travalia, Samia, Fabienne Thurston; 16 grand nieces and nephews; 1st Cousins: Franklyn and Harold Carter, Madeline Carter-Lindemann, Gary Cooper and Vanrea Heastie, Sandra Wells, Gregory, Steven, Derek, Valdero, Stephan and Malachi Heastie, Gordon Major; Aunt: Lorraine Knowles; Other Close Relatives including: The Carter, Cumberbatch, Bethel, and Heastie Families; Special Friends / Family: Wendy Burrows, Samuel Turnquest, Cecil ‘Cess’ Moncur, Stuart Culmer, Keith Oliver, Joseph and Karen Munroe, Arnette and Rudy Chambers, Sonia Isaacs and The family of the late Hon Chief Justice Stephen Isaacs, The family of the late Ruth Stuart, Godfrey Sherman and Family, George Kerr, Kenny Levarity, Margaret Hopkins and Family, Raquel and Shakeem Sweeting, Paul & Rosie Cleare and Family, Keith & Donna Mackey, Rabbi Miller and Family, Marina Dames and Family, The Moxey Family, DaCosta and Zell Bethel and family, Eddie Dames and Family, The Burrows Family, Theodora Hanna and Family, The Ingraham Family, & The Oakes Field/Farrington Rd Communities, ACM and Holy Trinity Family, The crew at “Cabbage”, and the University of Warren Street Community. Many others too numerous to mention.

May His Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44a Nassau Street on Friday 13th January, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

There will be NO viewing at the church