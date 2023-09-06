BTC and Cable Bahamas say they cannot bear the cost of 5G rollout alone

Cable Bahamas Ltd. (CBL)/Aliv and Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) are concerned with the eventual cost of the rollout of 5G – with BTC noting in the Utilities Regulation and Competition Authority’s (URCA) recently released ‘Public Consultation on the Demand for Enhanced Internet Connectivity and 5G in The Bahamas’ – that the two mobile companies cannot bear the cost of 5G alone.

This document is part of URCA’s phase one plan on the question of 5G and enhanced internet connectivity.

“BTC noted that the cost of achieving USO (universal service objective) coverage throughout The Bahamas will be significant and as such, it is unrealistic to believe that this cost could be borne entirely by BTC and CBL/Aliv,” the consultation document said.

“Therefore, BTC suggested that a suitable government USO funding program for The Bahamas should be established as part of URCA’s planned universal service framework review.”

While URCA did not wish to wholly cover the issue of its licensing of satellite internet service provider Starlink, both companies noted that its presence in The Bahamas could undercut their services and preclude their appetite for large investment in a 5G network, especially on the Family Islands.

They also called for URCA and the government to make a final decision on the possibility of a third mobile license.

They listed this specific issue as a roadblock to future capital investment planning.

“CBL/Aliv noted that there are several important issues which are not mentioned in the consultation document that URCA needs to address, including spectrum allocation, mast deployment, network sharing and the decision on a third mobile operator,” CBL/Aliv said in the document.

“Such issues need to be resolved by URCA in the near future. In contrast, the issues identified by URCA in the consultation document can be addressed by the market or existing processes, without the need for URCA to spend its limited resources on them.”

CBL/Aliv added: “Regarding connectivity on the Family Islands, CBL/Aliv noted that the provision of high-speed communications to remote islands with small populations is expensive and uneconomic, but businesses and residents have a right to them.

“CBL/Aliv noted that URCA’s proposal to consider such issues under its universal service review is not adequate for this task. CBL/Aliv stated universal service regulations set out minimum service levels and businesses and residents in the Family Islands should have access to services that are better than minimum standards.

“CBL/Aliv noted that the provision of adequate broadband services to the Family Islands should be funded by taxpayers due to the broader economic benefits to the country.

“Further, the provision of broadband services to the Family Islands must be seen as an economic development issue with the government making political decisions about the locations for improved service and URCA’s guidance on the level of service required and the funding of such developments.”

BTC also raised the issue of the cost communications companies bear to produce power for tower sites and their networks due to the unreliability and instability of power in the country.

URCA did not specifically address this issue, but this issue is directly related to one of its other regulated companies, Bahamas Power and Light (BPL).

URCA said its next step is to use the information gleaned from the consultation document to form the basis for discussions with the licensees and the government on the best way forward for 5G.

“This may include, amongst others, assessing the incremental investments/network upgrades required by the operators (taking into account the network sharing and joint build-out opportunities under OpenRAN/5G), and identify any regulatory and/or policy measures required to enable the deployment of 5G in The Bahamas,” URCA said in the document.