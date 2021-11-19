BTC launches ‘Share the Magic of Christmas’ campaign

Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) has launched its “Make Christmas Sparkle” campaign, offering the best landline and mobile deals in the country. The company kicked off its campaign with a special artiste collaboration featuring local entertainer Raynold “Ray” Culmer and international artiste Grace “Spice” Hamilton. The duo paired up to produce the company’s riveting Christmas jingle “Open Up”. BTC’s employees will also spread cheer to several charitable organizations as the company continues to give back to the communities it serves.

BTC Chief Executive Officer Andre Foster said, “We’re sharing the magic of Christmas and we’re giving two months of free internet when you sign for a broadband plan. Our Extreme150 bundle is still at our always low price of $99.99. The bundle includes 150Mbps of data, with 157 television channels and a landline 24/7 with unlimited calls to the US, UK and Canada. We’re also introducing a suite of mobile offers to meet the needs of our new and existing customers and customers returning home. Customers can sign up for BTC’s Extreme 150 Bundle using the BTC WhatsApp Bot (225-5282), by calling the Virtual Store at 577-SHOP or 424-SHOP or visiting any BTC retail store nationwide.”

Commenting on the artiste collaboration, Foster said, “BTC is really passionate about our commitment to youth and culture. This is the first time we’ve paired a local entertainer with an international artiste. We were happy to give ‘Ray’ the exposure and the opportunity to work with internationally acclaimed artiste, ‘Spice’ to produce our Christmas jingle.”

A thankful Ray said, “I am really grateful for this opportunity of a lifetime that BTC gave me to work with Spice to produce their Christmas jingle. This was an awesome and a humbling experience as I work every day to develop my talent. I’m happy that as the number one telecommunications company, BTC continues to invest in local artistes and cultural initiatives, and I look forward to collaborating with them on more projects in the future.”

With each mobile device and combo plan purchase, customers will receive a gift from BTC. Devices range from as low as $19 for customers porting back to BTC. The value-added tax-inclusive, 10-day supersized combo plan is specially priced at $20 for the holidays. All customers activating the 10-day plan are eligible to win monthly cash vouchers and smart phones.

“We’re also sharing the magic of Christmas with our awesome Black Friday deals. This is the time that our customers take advantage of our offers and use the opportunity to shop early for the holidays. For the next two Fridays, we’re rolling out special steals and deals. We have several Samsung and ZTE smart phones plus iPhones at special prices. Every prepaid device purchase will include a supersized combo plan and postpaid customers are eligible to receive free devices when signing up for a plan.

“All year long, we continue to give back to our communities, and I’m very proud of all the awesome work that our team has done across the country. This week, we’re giving back over 150 hours in community service nationwide. Our employees will vote on a charity that we should give a Christmas donation to and we will make those donations early next month, as we do our part to help these organizations and community partners share the magic of Christmas with those that need it the most,” Foster ended.

Offers are available at all BTC locations while supplies last, and retail store hours will be extended for the holidays. Customers can follow BTC’s social media pages for updates.