BTC opens fully digital retail store in Abaco

Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) has done it again, this time, with the snip of a ribbon signifying the opening of its brand new retail store in the Marsh Harbour community.

BTC’s Chief Executive Officer Sameer Bhatti was in Abaco for the official store opening. An elated Bhatti said, “As a business, we are reaffirming our commitment to our colleagues and the people of Abaco to provide best-in-class connectivity and service. We call moments like these, ‘blue letter’ days and I am so happy to be here with the team to celebrate such a huge milestone. This is more than just the opening of a new store, it’s the introduction of a new retail experience.”

The 1,080-square-feet retail store boasts of digital signage equipped with location maps, enabling the store’s universal agents to customize solutions for the customer based on their location. Additionally, universal agents now process installation requests and service orders using tablets.

In addition to its new retail experience, BTC has been focused on upgrading communities in Abaco to the company’s latest technology, fiber to the home. Residents in Central Pines, Murphy Town, Green Turtle Cay, Spring City, Dundas Town, and Cooper’s Town are all able to upgrade their services and receive super-fast internet speeds, crystal clear TV channels and landline services at a compelling bundled rate. Residents in these communities can access up to 1GB of symmetrical speeds, just by signing up for fiber services.

Bhatti continued, “Since the devastating impact of Hurricane Dorian, we’ve remained committed to supporting our people. We are proud that we have retained our colleagues and stood by them and their families during that difficult time. We are thankful for their tenacity, and we are looking forward to even better days ahead.”

BTC’s retail office and its central office were flooded and destroyed during the passage of Hurricane Dorian. In just weeks, the company began serving the public using its store on wheels, and a few months later, at a temporary retail store located in Maxwell’s Supermarket and home store plaza.

The store hours are from Monday to Friday from 9:30 am to 4:30 pm. BTC has twenty-three retail outlets across the country.