BTC to serve as title sponsor for Geriatrics Push-a-Thon

Understanding that healthy aging is vital to the social, mental, and physical health of a country’s geriatric population, Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) has stepped up to serve as the title platinum sponsor for the 12th Annual Geriatrics Push-a-Thon on Saturday, June 3.

The push-a-thon is an exciting push, walk and run event that is hosted by the Public Hospitals Authority and Sandilands Rehabilitation Center. The event was introduced as a creative way to promote mobility while engaging caregivers and the community at large.

This year’s run, walk and push-a-thon theme is, PUSHH on Bahamaland – Positively Uplifting Seniors with Helping Hands, and the event is being held under the patronage of Deputy Governor General Cynthia “Mother” Pratt.

Dr. Sasha Dorsett, chairperson of the push-a-thon, said: “We are so thankful to have BTC serve as our title sponsor for Push-a-Thon 2023. This corporate sponsorship provides the Geriatric Hospital with an opportunity to partner with the BTC community and will give the

hospital significant financial support. The funds from BTC and other corporate sponsors will be utilized to purchase accessories and assist seniors with walking aids, proper footwear, and the purchase of 50 wheelchairs to ensure safe and effective mobility.”

BTC has contributed $5,000 toward the push-a-thon’s success.

The company is encouraging its team members to lend their support by registering to participate.

BTC Chief Executive Officer Sameer Bhatti said the company is happy to serve as a platinum sponsor for the 12th Annual Geriatric Push-a-Thon, which promotes healthy aging and encourages older persons to be physically active.

“We are always willing to support any efforts that are being taken to ensure that our precious senior citizens adopt ways to stay active and feel included,” Bhatti said. “Our sponsorship and those of others will ensure that the elderly is given the tools that are needed to maintain their independence and live longer lives. We are, therefore, encouraging our staff and the general public to register and support this upcoming event, which is also open to walkers and runners.”

Since the beginning of this year, BTC has implemented several initiatives to encourage its employees to adopt healthier lifestyles. Bhatti and his family hosted a recent farmers market at BTC Perpall Tract location where colleagues were able to enjoy Eleuthera grown vegetables free of charge.

In recognition of Earth Day, BTC teamed up with the Ministry of Agriculture, Marine Resources and Family Island Affairs to purchase 500 fruit and vegetable backyard farming kits, which were distributed to BTC colleagues on New Providence, Grand Bahama, Eleuthera, Abaco, Long Island, Exuma and Andros. Kits were also distributed to Family Island schools with the goal of having students embrace farming and feeding themselves at an early age.

The company also recently wrapped up its wellness week that included a health fair and a number of activities and learning sessions to promote and encourage healthy lifestyles.

Persons interested in participating in this year’s push-a-thon can register at the website: www.pushathon242.com or at the Sandilands Geriatric Hospital. There is a registration fee of $15 that can be paid at the Sandilands business office or via Cash and Go.

The run, walk, push-a-thon will begin at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 3. There will be warm-up at 6:15 a.m. and there will be staggered times for walkers, runners and pushers.

The event will start at the entrance of the Sandilands Rehabilitation Center, turn south onto Fox Hill Road to Yamacraw Road, turn east on Yamacraw Road to Commonwealth Boulevard, turn north on Commonwealth Boulevard through Elizabeth Estates to Prince Charles Drive, turn west on Prince Charles Drive to Fox Hill Road, and then turn south on Fox Hill Road ending at Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre.