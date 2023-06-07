BTC unveils new corporate identity, upgraded logo

The Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) unveiled a new logo yesterday as part of a larger of a new “corporate identity” that includes the most fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) connections and the ability to support multi-gigabit download speeds, BTC’s Chief Executive Officer Sameer Bhatti said yesterday.

Bhatti said BTC has covered 80 percent of New Providence and will have 90 percent covered within the next nine months.

A press statement on the launch of the new identity explained that BTC’s FTTH connections support at least one gigabit of speed.

The company took the day off yesterday and treated its entire staff to a day of prizes and surprises at Baha Mar.

That day away from the office culminated in the revealing of the new logo and a champagne toast for the entire staff.

Bhatti said BTC has fiber for now and for future use cases.

“This is an iconic moment for our company and for our country, for the capabilities that we will enable going forward,” said Bhatti.

“And we wanted to do it in a way that honored our heritage, where we come from as BTC. We are BTC. And at the same time, we’re leading with fiber for advanced capabilities, and future experiences.

“Our whole team has come together today to hear that message, to be a part of that message and to share that energy. And we felt it was important for our entire team to be present alongside our board members.”

He added: “What I can share is that we are now in June, we’ve had five great months of selling, installing and maintaining our fiber. We’re hitting all the metrics we set ourselves internally, when it comes to getting and keeping customers.

“And I’d say it’s because it’s a superior product. Customers are taking more services on fiber than they were taking on purely DSL copper.

“And so we have two metrics there, getting and keeping customers, and customers utilizing that network and subscribing to more services. On those dimensions we’re hitting the mark.”

Bhatti said he is not concerned that new players like Elon Musk’s Starlink will become huge competition for BTC, explaining that those services will likely be in demand from niche areas like cruise ships, yachts and remote islands.

He said his current focus is on improving the culture at BTC.