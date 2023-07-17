BTVI graduates encouraged to set attainable goals, and avoid distractions

Anastasia Knowles is Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute’s (BTVI) most outstanding overall graduate from the New Providence class of 2023. She graduated with an Associate of Applied Science (AAS) in Office Administration.

Commencement speaker Theo Sealy, fashion designer and journalist, encouraged the graduates to set attainable goals, and avoid distractions.

Sealy urged the graduates to embrace the powers of discipline and self-control and stay focused to what truly matters.

“You have the power to shape your own paths and to leave a lasting impact on the world around you. When you realize the real power that lies within you, and your gifting, the race that you are about to run will be a piece of cake,” said Sealy.

He also encouraged the graduates to embrace their individualities and qualities, and to cherish their unique backgrounds, experiences, perspectives, and let them shine through in everything they do.

Degrees, diplomas, and certificates were conferred on 360 graduates in areas of business trades, information and communications, electronics and media technology, business trades, construction trades and workforce development, construction and mechanical trades, fashion trades and beauty trades.

The New Providence class of 2023 comprised seven graduates from Andros and one from Bimini. Some 132 graduates participated in a recent ceremony for the northern Bahamas – 123 graduates from Grand Bahama, four from Abaco, five from Moore’s Island and 16 from Exuma in June.

Dr. Linda Davis, interim BTVI president, told the graduates that they should be proud that their determination, hard work, and sacrifice was successful.

“You have debated each other’s ideas and considered new perspectives. You have literally billed, drilled, cherished, sewn, colored and recorded your way to the end of that challenging class. You pushed through some tough circumstances that seemed insurmountable in order to be here today robed in cap and gown. You should be proud of your accomplishments,” said Davis.

“Your time at BTVI has been more than a sacrifice; it has been an investment in you and your future. Some of you might even have considered giving up, but look at you now. You persevered. You crossed the finish line.”

This year’s commencement coincided with the 50th anniversary of the nation’s independence and, like The Bahamas, Davis said BTVI has a legacy of which all can be proud — one which she said spans many decades and which continues to evolve.

“Last year, we held our first ever graduation ceremony in North Andros and, this year, we held an inaugural graduation on the island of Exuma. With physical campuses coming to Abaco, Exuma and Eleuthera, we are truly becoming a national institute in every sense of the word,” said the interim president.

She called on the class of 2023 to take the memories, friendships, professional connections, valuable life lessons, and soft skills with them as they enter a new chapter of their lives.

“No matter how good you are at what you do, excellent customer service, ethics, and high standards will help you to ensure your success. Further, you are ambassadors, you represent BTVI, you are our chief marketers, and as we move to the next chapter in the institution’s history, we will need you as newly minted alarms to help us write that story by supporting us. I encourage you to find your own voice and to tell your own BTVI story,” said Davis.

She delivered the president’s welcome at the summer commencement exercise held at Bahamas Faith Ministries Diplomat Centre, Carmichael Road, on Thursday, July 6.

The theme for the graduation was: “The Bahamas at 50: A TVET Legacy: One Institute: Our Future”.

Angia Russell was one of several students who relocated to New Providence after Hurricane Dorian devastated Grand Bahama in 2019. She completed her certificate and eventually returned to Grand Bahama. She recently graduated with an AAS in Office Administration and was named most outstanding overall graduate Grand Bahama.