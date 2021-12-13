BTVI president says uptick in student enrollment; education state minister tours facility

Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI) President Dr. Robert W. Robertson said that despite the institute’s pivot to online learning, due to the pandemic, they have seen growing interest, and an uptick in student enrollment.

Robertson’s comments were made to Minister of State for Technical and Vocational Education Zane Lightbourne, who recently visited the institute’s Old Trail Road campus, where he was taken on a walkabout of the facilities and introduced to members of the management team including deans and chairs.

“Recent records reflect that employers are looking for the industry-recognized certifications available at BTVI and next year will be a very busy period as more projects are launched,” said Robertson.

Lightbourne expressed confidence in BTVI’s mission to provide learning opportunities to enable individuals to be globally competitive and economically independent, while pledging support of the ministry.