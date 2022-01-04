‘Buddy’ drops in 26 points; Kings take down the Heat

Bahamian professional basketball player Chavano “Buddy” Hield could not have asked for a better start to the new year. The 29-year-old guard scored a game-high 26 points on Sunday, including knocking down seven triples to help the Sacramento Kings snap the Miami Heat’s five-game winning streak. The Kings won 115-113, capping off a six-game home stand for them at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. The Kings improved to a 16-22 win/loss record while the Heat dropped to 23-14.

The Kings finished with a 3-3 record in their home stand as they won three of the last four games. The Kings ended last year with a 112-96 defeat to the Dallas Mavericks on Friday, December 29, and after this latest win, they sit in the 10th spot in the Western Conference Standings of the National Basketball Association (NBA).

After a tough December in which he scored more than 20 points just three times, Hield opened the new year on a high note as he scored his 26 points on 9-for-18 shooting from the field. He hit seven three-pointers in 14 attempts, finishing 50 percent from deep. He also had six rebounds and three assists in 33 minutes on the floor.

Hield tied the game at 99 with 8:41 left in the fourth quarter where he scored his final three points of the night. The game was close for the rest of the fourth quarter. The Kings led 113-109 with 2:25 left in the game. The Heat scored four points in a row to tie the game at 113 with 26.6 seconds left. Jimmy Butler banked in a shot to pull the Heat even, and Kings’ Interim Head Coach Alvin Gentry called a timeout.

Coming out the timeout, the Kings gave the ball to the red-hot guard De’Aaron Fox, and he was fouled by Tyler Herro with 6.2 seconds left in the game. Fox was sent to the free-throw line and comfortably sank both free-throws to put his team up 115-113. The speedy guard scored 12 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter.

The Heat had the final possession and in true form went to Jimmy Butler to try to tie the game or pull ahead with a three-pointer. Butler dribbled the clock down, and then attacked the right side of the floor before pulling up for a turn around jump shot that hit the back of the rim and missed as the Kings held on for their 16th win of the season.

Hield checked into the game with 6:55 left in the first quarter. He took his first shot attempt at the 5:42 mark of the first quarter. It was a 24-foot three-point shot from the right side, and it went in to put his team up 12-11. That bucket started an 11-0 scoring run by the Kings as they took a 20-11 lead. They were up 26-18 at the end of the first quarter.

The Kings led 61-57 at the half, and after falling behind in the third, they ended the third quarter on a 10-3 run to tie the game up at 90 heading into the fourth quarter. The game was close throughout the fourth and the Kings held on for the victory.

Herro and Omer Yurtseven had 22 points to lead the Heat’s offense.

Bahamian Kai Jones was also in action on Sunday as his team, the Charlotte Hornets (19-18), played at home, at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Hornets were blown out by DeAndre Ayton’s Phoenix Suns (28-8), 133-99. Ayton is still out due to the league’s healthy and safety protocols. Jones finished with two points in just over four minutes of play. He also recorded one rebound and an assist. Jones’ only bucket came on an alley-oop slam dunk with 2:10 left in the game. The Suns led 131-93 at that point.

Next up for Hield and the Kings is a Pacific Division matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers (18-19) tonight at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. That game tips off at 10:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST) and will be televised on NBA TV.

Jones’ next opportunity to be on the court came last night when the Hornets played the Washington Wizards (18-18) at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. No score was available up to press time.