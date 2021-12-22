‘Buddy’ finds groove, Kings fall

Bahamian Chavano ‘Buddy’ Hield has found his shooting stroke as he now has six straight games with at least four makes from three-point territory. His six makes for the Sacramento Kings (13-19) on Monday night against the Golden State Warriors (25-6) were not enough as they fell 113-98 at the Chase Center, San Francisco, California.

The Bahamian caught fire in the third period scoring 15 points on 5-for-7 from three-point territory. At one point in that quarter, he gave the Kings their first lead of the game with a make from the top of the key with less than two minutes to go.

Hield finished the game shooting 6-for-15 from the field to finish the night shooting 40 percent from the field. All six of those makes, as mentioned earlier, were from deep where he finished 6-for-13 on a whopping 46.2 percent from beyond the arc. Hield who got the start in this game also finished with four steals.

It was a tough seven-game stretch for the shooter from November 26-December 10. He made just nine three-pointers in that stretch and went 9-for-56 from deep to shoot 16.1 percent. He has found his groove and has now scored 13 threes altogether on back-to-back nights. Sunday night saw him going 7-for-9 from deep to shoot 77.8 percent in a game where he scored 18 points in the fourth quarter help his team win 121-114 over the San Antonio Spurs. A sizzling Hield showed how hot he was in that game that when the game finished, he effortlessly sank a shot from half-court.

On Monday night, Hield made a go-ahead shot from deep with 1:34 remaining in the third quarter to put his team up 79-76. It was a part of an 21-6 run by the Kings to make the game an interesting one. He scored two quick three-pointers early in the quarter before scoring two more in the middle of that quarter. Those makes helped his Kings to win that quarter 33-21. However, the quarter ended with the Warriors up 84-79 with 12 minutes to go.

The Warriors’ Stephen Curry led the way with a game-high 30 points.

With the Kings playing short-handed and on the second night of a back-to-back, they looked like they ran out of steam in the final period. The Warriors outscored them 29-19 with the Kings shooting just 38 percent from the field

compared to the Warriors who shot 57.1 percent.

The Kings shot 45 percent the entire game while the Warriors shot 52 percent. The Kings capitalized on the Warriors’ 16 turnovers as they scored 25 points from them.

It was not the start that the Kings wanted as they were outscored 26-16 in the first quarter. Hield had a rough start to the game shooting 0-for-4 in that first quarter.

Hield started for the third straight contest since guard De’Aaron Fox was moved into COVID-19 protocols. Hield has flourished in the role, posting per-game averages of 20.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 5.7 three-pointers and 2.7 steals over that span.

Next up for the Kings will be a home game tonight against the Los Angeles Clippers (16-15) at the Golden One Center in Sacramento, California. That game gets underway at 10 p.m. Eastern Time.