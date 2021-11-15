‘Buddy’ notches another milestone

Bahamian Chavano “Buddy” Hield, the sharp shooting guard of the Sacramento Kings (5-8), etched his name in the history books again, sinking the most three-pointers through 400 games in National Basketball Association (NBA) history.

The feat came against the Oklahoma City Thunder (5-6) on Friday night. Hield has now made the most three-pointers in the first 400 games of a player’s career in the history of the league.

The guard has 1,209 made three-pointers so far in his career with the Kings and the New Orleans Pelicans.

In that game on Friday night, Hield, who hails from Eight Mile Rock, Grand Bahama, finished with four made three-pointers in nine attempts. His milestone night was spoiled when his Kings lost 105-103 at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Holding that spot before Hield took it was the Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry who made 1,121 three-pointers through 400 games. It’s a difference of 88 made three-pointers. Sitting behind Curry is his teammate and son of Bahamian legend Mychal Thompson, Klay Thompson. He had 1,098 made three-pointers at the 400-game mark. Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard had 1,050 treys at that point.

Curry recently surpassed Ray Allen as the leader in made three-pointers in both the regular season and playoffs combined with 3,366 treys. Hield is now in his sixth season in the league. To be in the company of those three players speaks volumes about the shooting guard’s value and work ethic.

Hield is producing, despite coming off the bench this season. He is averaging 16.7 points and 4.7 rebounds per game this season. He is shooting 39.1 percent from deep and is attempting 10.5 three-pointers per game. The 28-year-old is also shooting 40.1 percent from the field and is

averaging 4.2 made three-pointers per game this season. He is playing 28.8 minutes per game.

The Kings have a 5-8 win/loss record, 11th in the Western Conference of the NBA.

Hield’s 4.2 made three-pointers per game ranks him second behind Curry’s 5.3 made three-pointers per game. He also trails Curry in total three-pointers. Curry has a league-leading 64 from deep while Hield has 54.

Hield made history last month when he surpassed Peja Stojaković as the franchise record holder for successful three-pointers. He did it with his 1,071st three-pointer in a Kings uniform, in a game against the Utah Jazz. Stojaković had the previous franchise record of 1,070 made-three pointers for the Kings.

The number six pick in the 2016 NBA Draft became the fastest NBA player to 1,000 made shots from deep since the three-point line was introduced in 1979. It was done in March of this year, in his 350th game. Holding the previous record was none other than Curry who did it in 369 games.

The Kings return to action tonight when they head to Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, to play the Detroit Pistons (3-9). That game gets underway at 7 o’clock.

Bahamian DeAndre Ayton was doubtful to play for the Phoenix Suns last night in their game against the Houston Rockets because of a leg injury. It was set to be the fifth straight game he missed. He last played on November 4. Ayton is averaging 14.2 points and 11.3 rebounds per contest this season.

Bahamian Kai Jones, a rookie with the Charlotte Hornets, was assigned to the Greensboro Swarm G-League team on Friday. He did not disappoint as he impressed spectators with a monstrous stat line against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Saturday. Jones finished with 15 points on 6-for-9 shooting from the field. He added seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and an eye-popping five blocks. He played 34 minutes in a 111-104 loss for his team. Jones had several above-the-rim highlight plays. In the NBA, he has been used sparingly, playing five minutes in four games on the season.