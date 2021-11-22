‘Buddy’ parts with agent; Kings fire Walton

Bahamian professional basketball player Chavano “Buddy” Hield of the Sacramento Kings has parted ways with his agent, Brandon Rosenthal of Landmark. He has switched over to former Landmark Sports agent Diana Day, who formed Icona Agency in 2018. Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes broke the news last week.

Also, on the heels of a three-game losing streak, and having lost seven of their last eight games, the Kings have decided to part ways with Luke Walton, who has coached the franchise for the past two years. The Kings have a 6-11 win/loss record – 12th in the Western Conference of the National Basketball Association (NBA).

As for Hield, the change of sports agents comes after the Kings was unable to find a trade partner for him this past summer. They were close to a deal that would have sent the Bahamian to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for a package that included Kyle Kuzma. That was thwarted as the Lakers eventually traded for Russell Westbrook.

Changing agents is not a sure sign that Hield will be traded by the trade deadline of February 10, 2022. It is known that he was not happy with his role on the team after the 2020-2021 campaign. This season, the Grand Bahama native has played the sixth man role for the Kings. He has started in just two of his 15 games so far this season. Hield is averaging 17 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. He is shooting 41 percent from the field and 40.4 percent from deep.

Day has represented Eric Gordon, James Harden, Andre

Iguodala and Dion Waiters while at Landmark Spots.

Hield is one of the best sharpshooters in the league. In a little over five years in the league, he is the fastest to 1,000 three-pointers, the Kings’ franchise record holder in made three-pointers and also has netted the most three-pointers in league history in a player’s first 400 career games. He is also the 2020 NBA Three-Point Contest Champion.

Hield and the Kings were in action against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota last Wednesday night, dropping that game 107-97. Since then, they were blown out by the Toronto Raptors, 108-89, on their home floor at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, then dropped their third straight loss on Saturday night, falling to the Utah Jazz, 123-105, at home.

Hield and the Kings return to action tonight, taking on a tough Philadelphia 76ers team at home, at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. Tip-off is at 10 o’ clock Eastern Time. They will then complete their four-game homestand on Wednesday, hosting the Portland Trail Blazers at 10.