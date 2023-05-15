Bulk of foreign debt maturity pushed back ten years

Government reduced a significant amount of the external debt that was set to mature this fiscal year, leaving just $109.8 million left to repay in final quarter of the year, the Public Debt Statistical Bulletin (PDSB) for the third quarter of FY 2022/2023 revealed.

While $868.2 million comes due in fiscal year 2023/2024, the bulk of government external debt – $1.22 billion – has been deferred by ten years to now be spread over a 30-year period between fiscal years 2033 and 2065.

Government serviced $882.9 million in debt during the third quarter, for a total of $2.41 billion for the first nine months of the fiscal year.

“Consistent with the central government’s debt profile, approximately 70.6 percent of the recent quarterly costs represented Bahamian dollar payments, with the balance (29.4 percent) covering foreign currency liabilities,” the Ministry of Finance said in the PDSB.

“Of the $687.1 million (78.2 percent) in principal payments, almost 80 percent was in Bahamian dollars. Meanwhile, 62.5 percent of the $190.5 million (21.8 percent) in interest payments met foreign currency obligations, and the remaining 37.5 percent was incurred on Bahamian dollar debt.”

The bulletin also highlighted that for the next five fiscal periods, the maturity of external debt is below $500 million.

In 2025, $408.3 million of external is set to mature; in 2026 $172 million is set to mature; in 2027, $373 million is set to mature; in 2028, 354.2 million is set to mature; and then in 2029, $597.2 million is set to mature.

On the other hand, $1.4 billion in domestic debt is set to mature in this final quarter of the fiscal year.

However, the Ministry of Finance noted in the bulletin that domestic creditors – being local commercial banks, public corporations and institutional investors, as well as private individuals – typically take a buy and hold strategy amid the lack of readily available investment alternatives.

“The debt redemption profile for the balance of FY22/23 and first quarter of FY23/24 reflect reissuances of treasury bills ($899.5 million), treasury notes ($97.1 million) and Central Bank advances ($332.5 million),” the bulletin noted.

“The large increases in external payments for FY2023/24 and FY2028/29 are central government’s bond maturities, as is the case with FY2027/28 and FY2029/30 through FY2031/32 —for which the government intends to address through an appropriate liability management exercise. Across the maturity spectrum, the longer maturity and amortizing profile of the multilateral and bilateral credits provide some smoothing to the external bond maturity patterns. Domestic redemptions reflect the preponderance of bond issuances, which are typically refinanced upon maturity.”

Government reissued $1.3 billion of domestic debt in the second quarter of the fiscal year.

As of the end of March 2023, total public debt stood at an estimated $12.5 billion, of which $5.64 billion constituted foreign currency debt and $6.87 billion was made up of Bahamian dollar debt.