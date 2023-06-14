Bullet that struck woman went through dog, minister says

Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe said a 27-year-old woman who was shot by police on Sunday was hit after the bullet went through the dog.

Police initially reported that the bullet ricocheted off the dog and hit the woman, leading members of the public to call the police’s account of the incident into question.

The incident happened at a residence on Park Court Street, Sunshine Park, police reported.

“The officers went to the residence with a search warrant, and they had to use a breaching tool to breach the gate, to get into the residence,” Munroe explained to reporters yesterday.

“They were advanced on by a pitbull; the pitbull was shot by an officer, one round from a glock 9mm pistol.

“The round entered the pitbull’s right side and exited the back of the pitbull and struck the bystander.”

Munroe said the woman was shot in the chest and was last listed in serious but stable condition.

He said the individual who was the subject of the search warrant initially escaped.

“The house was searched,” Munroe said.

“There was some interaction with the husband of the victim who was understandably upset. He did some things that caused him to be taken into custody.

“As I say, he would have been understandably upset, so I should hope that that would be understood by prosecuting authorities so that there will be no further action on that.

“I can’t direct it, but that would be my sense of it. The house was searched and the individual who had made good his escape returned later and was arrested.”

Relatives of the woman complained to the media that the police didn’t present a search warrant before they breached the property.

Munroe said police will fix property damaged during a search.

“The police often damage property in executing search warrants,” he said.

“They advise the public when that happens, you get a quote, you take it to the police, and we will repair your property.

“The judgment they have to make if they are searching for drugs and firearms that are wreaking havoc on our streets, if they are searching for instance, I’ve seen a report where they recovered a 5.65 automatic assault rifle.

“The police have to make a judgment whether they can safely enter the premises where they can be fired upon, and how they will enter those premises.

“If they confront a premises with a lot of locked gates and pitbulls, they may make a judgment that may not be accurate, but they make a judgment and then they act.

“If they prove to be inaccurate in their assessment, then the state makes it correct in repairing the property.”