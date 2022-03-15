Burrows says govt should not consider decriminalizing sex work

The government should not consider a recommendation from the National Gender-Based Violence Discriminatory Law Review Forum to decriminalize prostitution, Bahamas Faith Ministries Senior Pastor Dr. Dave Burrows said yesterday.

Participants of the forum recommended the criminalization of marital rape, legalization of abortion and decriminalization of sex work.

“On the issue of prostitution, I must begin by stating that I am and will always be for the promotion of values and virtues that enhance life rather than vices that contradict decent living,” Burrows said when reached for comment.

“Prostitution, in my mind, is a dehumanizing and a degrading activity, and a vice that should not be incentivized by decriminalization or legalization. Prostitution is fraught with criminal and health issues which do not go away with decriminalization.

“Legalization of vices do not eliminate them or sanitize them. Prostitution, regardless of whether it’s legal or not, involves so much harm and trauma, it cannot be seen as a conventional business.”

Burrows said consideration should be given to what are appropriate penalties for prostitution.

He said consideration should also be given to whether the penalties should be harsher for the traffickers and facilitators and less on the workers who may be victimized themselves.

Burrows also said he does not condone or endorse marital rape or any form of rape.

“I recognize the current gap in protection afforded to married women,” Burrows said.

“I believe provision should be made for the offense of marital rape, sexual assault within a marriage within certain parameters. I believe both men and women should be protected by any laws we implement.

“I believe that protections should be built into any new amendments that would protect against and penalize false reporting of rape beyond the level of misdemeanor.”

Burrows said the identities of the accused should remain private until they are convicted because the accusation, if unproven, could result in permanent damage to someone’s reputation.

He said there should be an option for trial before a single judge or a panel of judges.

“I believe distinction should be made between levels of offense within the bounds of marital rape/sexual abuse to reflect the level of egregiousness similar to what is done for other offenses with a range based upon degree of severity,” Burrows said.

“I believe sentencing should be based upon level of severity and relative in comparison to other serious offenses.”

Prime Minister Philip Davis said last month that recommendations will be made according to the forum and that legislation will be brought forward and enacted in accordance with those recommendations, so long as they are “deemed appropriate” by Cabinet.