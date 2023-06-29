Funeral service for Bursel Edward Morley, 56 yrs., a resident of Forbes Hill, Exuma, will be held at Anointed to Reign, on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

Officiating will be Prophetess, Dr. Shameka L. Morley JP, assisted by other Ministers of the Gospel. Interment follows in Woodlawn Gardens, Soldier Road.

Left to cherish his loving memories:

Wife: Patricia Morley

Mother: Sylvia Morley

Daughter: Brea Morley

Son: Tyvonne Smith

1 Brother: Richard Morley

5 Sisters: Alexzine Morley, Shelly Woodside, Ericka Morley, Shonell Lynes, Terry Morley

Beloved Pets: Bonnie & Clyde, Misty & Bruno Morley, Kittyanne & Bella Morley

Aunts: Mother Jestina Brown, Missionary Gina Turnquest, Apostle Fredericka Minus, Ellen Young, Pastor Patsy Morley, Genevieve, Viola & Mother Altamese Morley

Uncles: Theophilus Morley, Elder Ephraim B. Morley, Elder James Morley, Bishop Anthony Morley, Rudolph Minus, Everette Young

Sisters-In-law: Sgt. Judy Whyms, Antionette Babb, Edna Hunter, Kimberly Greenslade, Sonia Bowe, Gretchlyn Burrows, Dr. Marcella Elliot-Ferguson, Director Keturah Ferguson, Jacqueline Farquharson, Dale Morley

Brothers-in-law: Andrew Woodside Sr., Rudy Whyms Sr., Ronald Babb, His Excellency Ellison

Greenslade C.D. QPM, Eddie Ferguson, Kendall Ferguson Sr., Kendal Farquharson, Walter

Vernon Farquharson, Ricky Morley

Nieces: C/Cpl. Junique Darling, De’antrinique Whyms, Opal & Oriel Bowleg, Jayla Babb, Tyiesha & Tiana Morley, Andrea Woodside, Drenya Farquharson, Summer Cleare, Awanno Nonhomme, A’mya Nonhomme, Margo Newbold, Kimel Lalanne, Sonovia & Kishna Bowe, Karla Farquharson, Rickera Morley, Nakisa Morley, Dora Major

Nephews: Kenrick Lynes, Andrew Woodside Jr., Deondre Farquharson, Rudy Whyms Jr., Oris & Oren Bowleg, L\S Latario Darling, Gadro Ferguson, Eddison Sr. & Eddison Jr., Elijah Nonhomme, Ricardo Rolle, Kendrix Farquharson, Stephen Sands, Sgt.3780 Chaz Greenslade, Sgt.3884 Kristoff Greenslade, Komo Ferguson, Kendall Ferguson Jr., Leandro Ferguson, Godfrey Bowe Jr., Ivan Major

Adoptive Children: Sasha Riley, Mya Bethel, Darrenae Thurston

Numerous Cousins & Host of other relatives: Prophetess Shameka Morley & Family, Pastor Cindy Smith, Dave Newbold & Family, Lashorn Minus & Family, Marilyn Williamson & Family, Ashley Stuart & Family, Eddie Young & Family, The Turnquest Family, Anna Cash & Family, Valperghar & Family, Monique Bethel & Family, Leasa Clarke & Family, Nicky Morley & Family, Tanya Brown & Family, The staff at Chat ‘n’ Chill & St. Francis Resort, The staff at Sandilands & Garvin Tynes Primary School, The staff of C.H. Reeves, The Atlantis Family, The Sandilands Rehabilitation Center Family, Denise Rolle & Family, The Smith Family, The Young Family, The Brown Family, The Rolle Family, The George Town Community, The Forbes Hill Little Exuma Community, The Yellow Elder Community, The Greencastle Community, The Wemyss Bight Community.

Special Mention of those he held dear: Mr. Perry & Denane Brown, Mr. William Parotti & Family, William “Jugga” Bethel, Omar McLaughlin, Chris Reckley, Ricky Capron , Gilbert Goodman, Addison & Family; Ann Adderley, Andrew & Family; Kimara Sears, Tanya Roberts, Karleen Beneby & Family, Jarvis, George & Georgette Rolle, John Brown, Deon Curry Sr. & Family

Special Acknowledgment’s: Doctors and staff of Exuma Healthcare Center, Dr. Adjul, Dr. Chow, Nurse Victoria McKenzie, Nurse Phillipa Smith, Doctors and staff at Princess Margaret Hospital.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 10-6:00 p.m. on Friday & on Saturday at the church from 9:00 a.m. until service time.