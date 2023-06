Less than a minute

DEATH NOTICE

Bursel Edward Morley, 56 yrs., a resident of Forbes Hill, Exuma, diedat PMH on Sunday, June 11, 2023.

He is survived by his wife: Patricia Morley; mother: Sylvia Morley; daughter: Brea Morley; son: Tyvonne Smith; 5 sisters: Alexzine Morley, Shelly Woodside, Erica Morley, Shonell Lynes & Terry Morley; 1 brother: Richard Morley; adopted children: Mya Bethel, Sasha Riley & Erielle Fowler; numerous nieces & nephews & a host of other relatives & friends.